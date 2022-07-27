Presidency: ‘Tinubu is from Delta’ – APC chieftain, Emami on Muslim-Muslim ticket

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ariyi Emami, has claimed that the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu is from Delta State.

Emami made the remark while stressing that Tinubu was the best person to be APC’s presidential candidate.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Emami described the Tinubu-Kashim Shettima ticket as a good product that the ruling party can easily market.

According to Emami: “When a product is good, you don’t need a lot of advertisements to sell it. Asiwaju is a very good product in Delta State, I don’t see any difference in other parts of Nigeria, if Asiwaju can get it in other parts, he can equally get it in the South-South because he is a very good product to market on his own.

“To me, I will tell you that Asiwaju is from Delta State because, in Itsekiri, they will tell you that the in-law is the third family member.

“I can boldly tell you that Asiwaju is from Delta State. Being that he is from Delta, Asiwaju is from South-South.”