Home NEWS Presidency: Peter Obi meets Moghalu, reveals what Nigerians should expect soon
NEWSNews Africa

Presidency: Peter Obi meets Moghalu, reveals what Nigerians should expect soon

by News
0 views
presidency:-peter-obi-meets-moghalu,-reveals-what-nigerians-should-expect-soon

As part of his nationwide consultation, the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi met with Kingsley Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.


Obi said he shared valuable time discussing national issues with Moghalu during the visit.

In a series of tweets, the former Anambra State governor said he looks forward to collaborating with Moghalu.

He wrote: “Yesterday, I spent some valuable time with my brother and friend @Moghalukingsley and his lovely family. During my visit to him, we discussed some issues that are germane to national interest and nation-building.

“His views, as always, were lucid, concrete, and constructive.

“We have collaborated in the past on issues related to governance, and I look forward to our unfettered collaboration in the weeks and months ahead. – PO”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

EPL: Darren Bent hands Boehly names of players...

Taiwan’s leaders are separatists, collusion with foreigners will...

2023: I’m too angry to be ‘Obidient’ –...

Return of schools to missionaries: Islamic group attacks...

Govt warns against drinking from Osun River

Spanish club, Leganes names Omeruo new captain

Lawyer wins 22-year court battle involving 100 hearings...

EPL: Conte bans four Tottenham players from training

Nigerian govt vows not to interfere in Ekweremadu’s...

Zelensky warns of nuclear disaster in Russia-Ukraine war

Leave a Reply