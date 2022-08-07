Home NEWS Presidency: Atiku’s ally, Omokri reveals ‘main threat’ to Peter Obi’s ambition
Presidency: Atiku’s ally, Omokri reveals ‘main threat’ to Peter Obi’s ambition

by News
Reno Omokri, a socio-political activist, has revealed the main threat to the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi’s ambition.

He said Obi’s supporters wrre the major threat to his ambition.

Omokri pointed out the unwillingness and aggressive nature of Obi’s supporters would be his greatest undoing.

In a tweet, the staunch ally of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said Obi’s supporters can’t be controlled.

Omokri, however, said Obi is a good candidate but that Atiku is better.

He wrote: “Peter Obi’s supporters are the main threat to his ambition. Their aggressiveness and his inability, or unwillingness to control them turns people off.

“Peter is not a bad candidate. I have NEVER said so. I always said Peter is a good candidate, but Atiku is better!”

