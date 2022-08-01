Home NEWS Presidency: Atiku discovered Peter Obi before keyboard warriors – Dino Melaye
Presidency: Atiku discovered Peter Obi before keyboard warriors – Dino Melaye

by News
Former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is better positioned to rule the country ahead of other candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Labour Party, LP.

Melaye said Atiku discovered LP’s candidate, Peter Obi before keyboard warriors.

Describing the PDP presidential candidate as a talent hunter, Melaye said Obi was unknown before Atiku identified him.

He spoke during an event in Abuja on Sunday.

Melaye maintained that everyone who was a reformer in Nigeria between 1999 to date was discovered by Atiku.

He said: “Atiku discovered Obi before keyboard warriors discovered Obi. Unfortunately, elections are not going to take place on social media. It is going to take place at the polling units. And those that would vote are the people here. So it is now operation votes must count.

“Out of all the presidential candidates, he is the only one with Presidential campaign experience. All of them are running for the office of the president for the first time. From Kwankwaso, to Obi to Tinubu and others. Atiku has led this route before. He understands it and he will emerge victorious by the grace of God.”

