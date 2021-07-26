premier-league-club-chelsea-planning-to-sell-impressive-striker-as-blues-could-welcome-back-former-star

Chelsea are desperately in search for a formidable striker and are looking to bringing Romelu Lukaku back to the Stamford Bridge

Reports have it that the Blues are now open to letting German striker Timo Werner leave the club this summer

Other strikers on the radar of Thoma Tuchel’s side are Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland

Chelsea are reportedly still interested in bringing Romelu Lukaku back to the Stamford Bridge which could result in an exit for striker Timo Werner.

Mirror are reporting that the Blues are now open to letting Werner leave the club as they are still hopeful for Lukaku return.

Having failed to replicate his scoring form that earned him a £47million move from RB Leipzig to the Premier League a year ago, Werner’s future with Chelsea remain uncertain.

Thomas Tuchel continues to search for world class strikers and has named Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland as top targets.

Last summer, Lukaku trashed rumours linking him with a return to Stamford Bridge expressing his desire to stay back at Italian side Inter and found the back of the net 24 times in the Serie A to help his side win the title last season.

But the Premier League club are still hopeful they can sign the 28-year-old, according to reports from Italy.

Italian outlet Calciomercato via Daily Star claims the Champions League winners have been told it will take an offer of at least €120million (£102million) to prise Lukaku away from the San Siro.

Even at that price, Lukaku could be the most realistic of Chelsea’s strike targets this summer.

Borussia Dortmund will demand around £150m for their star man Haaland ahead of the Norwegian striker becoming more affordable when his release clause becomes active in just under a year’s time.

Also, Chelsea are making efforts to bringing back Eden Hazard to Stamford Bridge in stunning new reports.

The West London club has reportedly been approached by intermediaries who have proposed a stunning return to the club, two years after he became a Galactico.

The deal to return to Chelsea may however not be as straightforward for a number of reasons.

For one thing, Hazard is on a huge wage at Real Madrid, more than any other Chelsea player as he makes a massive £400,000-a-week.

. earlier reported that Paul Pogba is well on course to leave Manchester United after reports claiming he rejected an improved new deal to stay at Old Trafford.

French giants Paris Saint Germain, who have already made some high-profile acquisitions over the summer, are favourite to land Pogba for a reported fee of £50 million and the 28-year old is said to be open to a move to the French capital.

However, amid the raging rumours about Pogba’s transfer, a section of PSG fans have made their feelings known about the prospect of signing the Frenchman.

