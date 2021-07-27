premier-league-boss-shows-faith-in-super-eagles-star-as-he-hands-him-no.10-shirt

Alex Iwobi will reportedly wear the iconic No.10 shirt at Everton ahead of the new Premier League season

The 24-year-old managed to score one goal for the Toffees last season while being drafted into the left-wing by Carlo Ancelotti

The jersey number was previously worn by Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez who has been linked with a move to Serie A

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Alex Iwobi will be wearing the No.10 short for Everton in the coming season in a potential departure of James Rodriguez to AC Milan, according to Football Addict, Own Goal.

It is understood that new Toffees boss Rafa Benitez has handed the Nigerian international the opportunity to play in his favourite position.

Iwobi was previously used on the left side and sometimes as a left-back defender by former gaffer Carlo Ancelotti.

Alex Iwobi will wear Everton’s No.10 shirt ahead the coming Premier League season.

Photo by Tony McArdle

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see . News on your Facebook News Feed!

However, it looks like new boss Benitez will be playing the Super Eagles star on his preferred role in the heart of the midfield.

Iwobi’s performance under Ancelotti last season

The former Arsenal star played 30 league matches under Ancelotti last season and managed to score just once in the 2020-21 campaign.

Ancelotti once admitted that Iwobi’s poor performance was as result of the change in startegy he implemented in his team.

The former PSG boss told Liverpool Echo:

“I think he had some good performances, and he had some difficult performances: he is part of the squad and after that, he had some games where he played really well and was really helpful for the team, and in other games

“I tried to change a little bit the strategy…it didn’t work well but not for his fault, [it was] the team’s fault and the team’s mistakes.”

Now that the Italian boss has left Goodison Park for Real Madrid an open cheque has been handed to Iwobi by Benitez to help boost his performance in the middle of the pack.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group ‘. Football Fan Zone’

Meanwhile, . had earlier reported that Emmanuel Emenike has begun construction of a multi-million naira hotel and is set to be launched in the coming months, Instagram.

Skeletal photos of the building were released on social media and it shows work is still ongoing in the three-storey facility.

The luxury hotel will be added to one of the striker’s elephant projects since calling it quits in his footballing career.

Source: .