Pregnant Ronda Rousey, UFC and WWE vet, reveals sex of baby – MMA Mania

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne are having a baby girl.

Rousey, 34, and Browne, 38, revealed the sex of their expected baby in a video posted to Rousey’s official YouTube channel on Tuesday. They revealed whether they were having a son or a daughter using an animated Pokemon parody.

“Our gender reveal is finally here,” Rousey said while walking at their Browsey Acres farm in Oregon (h/t Wrestling Inc). “We didn’t want to do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze, or thousands, even. Some people are idiots. We didn’t want to do that, so we’re keeping it simple, we’re keeping it safe, we’re keeping it Browsey Acres style…”

Rousey announced her pregnancy back in April.

Rousey (12-2) was the inaugural UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion and was one-half of the first female headliner in UFC history. She became a global superstar and retired from mixed martial arts following consecutive losses to Holly Holm at UFC 193 on Nov. 15, 2015, and Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 on Dec. 30, 2016.

She subsequently made the move to professional wrestling under the WWE banner. Rousey became a one-time WWE Raw Women’s champion with the company and headlined Wrestlemania 35 opposite Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.