pregnant-mua-dies-during-child-birth,-barely-two-months-after-her-birthday

Family and friends are mourning a young lady, Becky Babatunde, who passed away due to complications during child birth, barely two months after her birthday.
Becky, who was a makeup artist and based in Calabar, Cross State, reportedly died a few days ago while giving birth to her daughter, who is said to be alive and healthy.
The decease was laid to rest on Saturday, July 3 in Calabar.
Becky’s loved ones have taken to Facebook to mourn her.
Below’s a tribute from one Posha ;
“My heart is bleeding heavily right now. My eyes is filled with tears. Can’t believe you are gone sweetie. You have been a beautiful, lovely and wonderful friend. One of Calabar finest makeup artist. I still remember the first day I met you. You were so nice and easy going. Beautiful Inside and Out. Becky am so shocked by your demise. I still find it hard to believe you are gone. I wish its a dream …Can’t believe I will be writing RIP to you just a month after you celebrated your birthday. Death why????????.”