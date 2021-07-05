pregnant-mua-dies-during-child-birth,-barely-two-months-after-her-birthday

Family and friends are mourning a young lady, Becky Babatunde, who passed away due to complications during child birth, barely two months after her birthday.

Becky, who was a makeup artist and based in Calabar, Cross State, reportedly died a few days ago while giving birth to her daughter, who is said to be alive and healthy.

The decease was laid to rest on Saturday, July 3 in Calabar.

Becky’s loved ones have taken to Facebook to mourn her.

Below’s a tribute from one Posha ;