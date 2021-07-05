Home hearsay Pregnant MUA dies during child birth, barely two months after her birthday
Family and friends are mourning a young lady, Becky Babatunde, who passed away due to complications during child birth, barely two months after her birthday.

Becky, who was a makeup artist and based in Calabar, Cross State, reportedly died a few days ago while giving birth to her daughter, who is said to be alive and healthy.

The decease was laid to rest on Saturday, July 3 in Calabar.

Becky’s loved ones have taken to Facebook to mourn her.

Below’s a tribute from one Posha ;

“My heart is bleeding heavily right now. My eyes is filled with tears. Can’t believe you are gone sweetie. You have been a beautiful, lovely and wonderful friend. One of Calabar finest makeup artist. I still remember the first day I met you. You were so nice and easy going. Beautiful Inside and Out. Becky am so shocked by your demise. I still find it hard to believe you are gone. I wish its a dream …Can’t believe I will be writing RIP to you just a month after you celebrated your birthday. Death why????????.”

