Pregnant Mollie King ‘over the moon’ as she reveals gender of baby with fiancé Stuart Broad

Pregnant Mollie King has announced that she is expecting a baby girl with fiancé Stuart Broad, adding that she’s “over the moon”.

The former Saturdays star, 35, spoke to Grazia about her pregnancy, revealing both her due date and the gender of her unborn baby.

Revealing her due date as November 2, the pop star turned TV presenter, says: “The midwives told us that the baby can come up to two weeks before which means that I could really give birth any day now!”

Mollie also revealed that she is expecting a baby girl, adding that before this was confirmed, she was convinced she was having a baby boy.

“Having got five nephews, we were convinced we were going to be having a little boy as well,” said the mum-to-be before adding: “but we’re over the moon to find out it’s a little girl.”

Mollie continued: “We would have been happy either way obviously and I just want her to grow up knowing that she can be exactly who she wants to be.”

And today (October 25) Mollie shared the exciting news to her 979k Instagram followers as she shared a clip from the expectant couple’s gender reveal party.

The clip showed the mum-to-me pop a balloon that read “boy or girl?” before releasing pink confetti.

She captioned the clip: “Last weekend we got our families together for a little celebration that we’ll never forget. For months our families have been predicting and guessing the gender of the baby but it’s been so lovely to have that just between us.

“Our due date is really creeping up now, we can’t believe how close it is, so last weekend felt like the right time to get everyone together and reveal it. It was such a special day and one we’ll always remember [yellow heart emoji] So… we’re having a….”

Earlier this year Mollie admitted that after finding out she was expecting a daughter she struggled to keep the news a secret.

Filling in as a host on ITV’s This Morning in July, Mollie appeared alongside co-host Craig Doyle in a segment on baby strollers.

Gesturing to a double buggy, Craig teased: “Have you got two in there?”

“Do you know what, there’s one in there,” said Mollie but added: “We’ve just found out the gender so I’m finding it very hard to not slip up because we haven’t told anybody.”

