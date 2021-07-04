Prefect of County calls on citizens to protect tourist season by getting vaccinated – The Dubrovnik Times

The Prefect of the Dubrovnik-Neretva County has urged people who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19 to do so as soon as possible. Nikola Dobroslavić sent another appeal for vaccination on his Facebook page.

With the recent arrival of two direct flights from the US, with both Delta and United Airlines connecting Dubrovnik with New York, Dobroslavić wrote “We can and must do even better. We must not jeopardize the rest of the season by increasing the number of new cases of infection.”

He stated that the current tourist season in the Dubrovnik-Neretva County is going relatively well, although that getting vaccinated was clearly the key to future success, “It is good that we have an increase in arrivals (+36 percent) and overnight stays (+49 percent) in the county in the first six months. In June, the increase is even greater: arrivals +136 percent, overnight stays +124 percent.”