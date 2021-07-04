Home Business Prefect of County calls on citizens to protect tourist season by getting vaccinated – The Dubrovnik Times
Business

Prefect of County calls on citizens to protect tourist season by getting vaccinated – The Dubrovnik Times

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
prefect-of-county-calls-on-citizens-to-protect-tourist-season-by-getting-vaccinated-–-the-dubrovnik-times

The Prefect of the Dubrovnik-Neretva County has urged people who have not yet been vaccinated against Covid-19 to do so as soon as possible. Nikola Dobroslavić sent another appeal for vaccination on his Facebook page.

With the recent arrival of two direct flights from the US, with both Delta and United Airlines connecting Dubrovnik with New York, Dobroslavić wrote “We can and must do even better. We must not jeopardize the rest of the season by increasing the number of new cases of infection.”

He stated that the current tourist season in the Dubrovnik-Neretva County is going relatively well, although that getting vaccinated was clearly the key to future success, “It is good that we have an increase in arrivals (+36 percent) and overnight stays (+49 percent) in the county in the first six months. In June, the increase is even greater: arrivals +136 percent, overnight stays +124 percent.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

This space race has its downside… Rocketwoman Wally...

TONYA LAWANI: Only ingenuity will save businesses from...

Tyson recalls ready-to-eat chicken products due to possible...

Lockdown extended in Laos to curb COVID-19 –...

Hon Hai founder criticizes speculation on COVID vaccine...

Global Compound Clotrimazole Ointment Market 2021 Product Type,...

Global Clarityne Market 2021 Research Objectives, Major Competitor...

Elon Musk confirms that Tesla Cybertruck will get...

Former Saudi banker AlMedaini is named acting CEO...

Investors Don’t See End to Record-Breaking Equity Rally...

Leave a Reply