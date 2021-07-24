Predictors of taste dysfunction and its severity among patients with chronic kidney disease – MD Linx

Researchers conducted this hospital-based case-control study to identify factors correlated with taste dysfunction and its severity among patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The sample consisted of adult patients with CKD at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria. Participants in the study were 100 patients with CKD and 100 healthy controls (age- and gender-matched healthy volunteers with no clinical and laboratory evidence of CKD), age ranges between 19 and 86 years (mean ± standard deviation [SD] = 46.3 ± 13.9 years) and 20 and 85 years (mean ± SD = 43.4 ± 14.9 years), respectively. No statistically significant difference was found between cases and control gender distribution. In this study, the prevalence of taste dysfunction among CKD patients was 27.0%. Increasing CKD duration was found to be a predictor of taste dysfunction in patients with CKD, whereas increasing age was found to be a predictor of taste dysfunction in healthy controls. Incorporating taste function assessment, as well as identification and treatment of its predictors, into routine clinical encounters will improve patients’ quality of life and outcomes.