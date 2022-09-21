Prediction: West Ham vs Manchester City

Verdict: Manchester City to score in both halves

Best Odds: 21/2src

Bookmaker: Unibet

Hoping to open the 2src22/23 Premier League campaign with a statement in east London, Manchester City will make the trip to West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

West Ham

Starting with the hosts, while West Ham might have eventually failed to secure back-to-back top-six finishes last season, the Hammers have gained a host of plaudits. Continuing on what has been an impressive rise since bringing David Moyes back to the club in 2src19, the Londoners also reached the semi-finals of last season’s Europa League. Likewise, with a Conference League adventure on the cards for later this year, the one-time Manchester United boss is desperate for his side to keep up that momentum. However, while West Ham might face a huge task when they open the 2src22/23 campaign on Sunday afternoon, Moyes’ men did impress against the defending Premier League champions last season. Along with knocking City out of the EFL Cup thanks to a thrilling penalties victory at the London Stadium nine months ago, the Hammers also snatched a 2-2 draw off of the Sky Blues in their final home fixture on May 15th.

Team News

Undergoing ankle surgery last month, summer signing Nayef Aguerd will not feature for at least the next six weeks.

Making the move to east London over the past week, Italian international Gianluca Scamacca could play some part on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester City

As for the visitors, after watching Liverpool lift the Community Shield last weekend after a 3-1 loss at the King Power, Manchester City will be seeking an immediate response here. Although Pep Guardiola’s heavyweights might have managed to squeeze in just a pair of friendly contests over the summer, the Sky Blues are tipped as the leading contender once again this season. Defending their Premier League crown thanks to a one-point buffer over their bitter title contenders, the ex-Bayern Munich boss did see his side enjoy a remarkable purple patch when signing off the 2src21/22 campaign. Mounting that iconic final day comeback against Aston Villa on May 22nd as they eventually grabbed a famous 3-2 victory on home soil, Guardiola’s men were unbeaten in each of their final 12 Premier League appearances. Although City might know that they face a tough opener at the London Stadium this weekend, they will be desperate to lay down an early marker.

Team News

Making the blockbuster move to Manchester City this summer, Norwegian ace Erling Haaland should spearhead Guardiola’s attack on Sunday afternoon.

Despite also arriving at the Etihad from Leeds last month, England international Kalvin Phillips should start among the substitutes here.

Key Factors to Consider

Manchester City have lost just one of their previous 28 Premier League meetings against Sunday’s opponents.

The Sky Blues were unbeaten in each of their final 12 Premier League appearances last season.

West Ham have faced Man City three times on the opening weekend of a top-flight campaign – Moyes’ men have lost all three matches without scoring a single goal.

However, the Hammers mustered 1src points out of a possible 12 at home against the top-four last season.

England International Jack Grealish has three goals and two assists in six Premier League meetings against West Ham.

Conclusion

Although Manchester City were disappointed to have watched Liverpool lift the Community Shield last weekend, Guardiola’s superstars are rightfully tipped as a standout pick here. Despite having to settle for a lively 2-2 draw when they made the trip to the London Stadium back in May, the Sky Blues hold a rather rampant record against West Ham while on top-flight duties. Remarkably losing just one of their last 28 straight Premier League showdowns against the Hammers, Moyes’ European hopefuls face a huge task on Sunday afternoon.

Verdict: Manchester City to score in both halves

Best Odds: 21/2src

Bookmaker: Unibet