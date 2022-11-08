Prediction: West Ham United vs Leicester City

Prediction: Leicester City to win 1-src

West Ham United and Leicester City will face each other in the Premier League this coming weekend. The match between the Hammers and the Foxes will be held at London Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 3pm UK time on Saturday.

West Ham United

West Ham United are struggling at the moment and are unlikely to finish in the European places in the Premier League table this season. David Moyes’s side are as low as 15th in the standings now with 14 points from 14 games, just two points above the relegation zone.

Now, no one is suggesting that West Ham will get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season, but results and performances need to improve. The likes of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Everton, Aston Villa and Leeds United all are in danger of getting relegated, and the Hammers cannot get complacent.

West Ham suffered a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at London Stadium in the Premier League this past weekend. It followed a 3-src victory over FCSB away from home in the UEFA Europa Conference League Group B.

Team News:

Gianluca Scamacca, Said Benrahma, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen all should start for West Ham.

Leicester City

Like West Ham United, Leicester City are having a tough time in the Premier League at the moment. And, like the Hammers, the Foxes cannot get complacent and have to fight hard to increase the gap between themselves and the Premier League bottom three.

Leicester are 14th in the Premier League table at the moment with 14 points from 14 matches, just two points above the relegation zone. Although there have been some positive signs from Brendan Rodgers’s side, the team need to do much better if they are to eventually end up in the top half of the table.

The Foxes got the better of Everton 2-src away from home at Goodson Park in the Premier League this past weekend. It followed a 1-src defeat to defending champions Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in the league and came off the back of a 4-src hammering of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Team News:

James Maddison and Youri Tielemans both should start for Leicester City.

Key Factors to Consider

West Ham United have scored 12 goals in 14 Premier League matches.

Leicester City have scored 23 goals in 14 Premier League matches.

West Ham United have conceded 15 goals in 14 Premier League games.

Leicester City have conceded 25 goals in 14 Premier League games.

James Maddison has scored 6 goals in 13 Premier League matches.

Conclusion

West Ham United need to step up their game, but Leicester City are doing slightly better now and will fancy their chances of winning the Premier League game at London Stadium this coming weekend. A narrow victory for the Foxes is the most likely outcome in this game.

Prediction: Leicester City to win 1-src

Best Odds: 1src/1

Bookmaker: Betfair