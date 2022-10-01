Prediction: Ukraine vs Scotland

Prediction: Scotland to win 2-1

Ukraine and Scotland will face each other in the UEFA Nations League Group B1 this week. The match will be held at Stadion Cracovii im. Jozefa Pilsudskiego in Kraków, Poland and is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm UK time on Tuesday.

Ukraine

Ukraine are second in the UEFA Nations League Group B1 table at the moment with 1src points from five matches. They are just two points behind leaders Scotland and will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against the Scots in Poland.

Oleksandr Petrakov’s side will head into the match against Scotland on the back of a 5-src hammering of Armenia away from home at Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in Yerevan. It followed a 3-src defeat to Scotland away from home at Hampden Park in Glashow in the UEFA Nations League.

Team News:

Goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who can operate as a left-back or as a midfielder, are out.

Scotland

Scotland are dong extremely well in the UEFA Nations League at the moment and have a very good chance of getting promoted to League One. Steve Clarke’s side are at the top of the UEFA Nations League Group B1 table at the moment with 12 points from five games, two points ahead of second-placed Ukraine.

Clarke’s side need to avoid a defeat against Ukraine to get promoted. Scotland will head into the match against Ukraine on the back of a 2-1 comeback win against the Republic of Ireland at Hampden Park in Glasgow. It followed a 3-src victory over Ukraine at Hampden Park in Glasgow in the UEFA Nations League.

Team News:

Stephen Kingsley and Barrie McKay have been called up to the Scotland team. Scott McKenna, Scott McTominay and Kieran Tierney have withdrawn. Defender Andy Robertson, goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin, defenders Nathan Patterson and Grant Hanley, midfielder David Turnbull and forwards Jacob Brown and Ross Stewart were already out. Greg Taylor is likely to replace Arsenal star Tierney at left-back.

Key Factors to Consider

Scotland have won their last 3 UEFA Nations League games.

Scotland have lost 1 of their last 5 UEFA Nations League games.

Scotland have scored 11 goals in 5 UEFA Nations League games.

Ukraine have won 3 of their last 5 UEFA Nations League matches.

Ukraine have conceded 4 goals in 5 UEFA Nations League matches.

Conclusion

Ukraine are a good team, but so are Scotland. Playing at home will give the Scots a huge advantage, and it is very likely that they will be able to pick up al three points from the encounter courtesy of a narrow win.

Prediction: Scotland to win 2-1

Best Odds: 9/1

Bookmaker: Betfair