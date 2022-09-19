Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to win 2-1

Best Odds: 13/2

Bookmaker: Betfair

Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers will face each other in the Premier League this weekend. The match will be held at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 12:3srcpm UK time on Saturday.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur have made a strong start to their 2src22-23 Premier League campaign. Antonio Conte’s side have picked up four points from two matches and are fourth in the league table at the moment. Spurs kicked off their campaign with a 4-1 hammering of Southampton at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the league before drawing 2-2 draw with Chelsea away from home at Stamford Bridge in London in the league.

Spurs are not expected to win the Premier League title this season, but many would back the North London club to push Liverpool and Manchester City all the way. Tottenham are have some wonderful signings in the summer transfer window, and in Conte they have a world-class manager who is a serial league title winner.

Team News:

Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp are injured and will not play in the ame. Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dejan Kulusevski are set to be the front-three for Tottenham Hotspur against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers have made a rather disappointing start to their 2src22-23 Premier League campaign. Wolves went down 2-1 to Leeds United away from home at Elland Road in the Premier League in their first league game of the season before playing out a goalless draw with Fulham at Molineux Stadium.

The Wanderers have made a number of signings in the summer transfer window and are looking to have a successful season. Wolves have brought in Nathan Collins, Matheus Nunes and Hwang Hee-chan among others this summer. The Wanderers are also set to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest this summer.

Team News:

Pedro Neto, Hwang Hee-Chan, Ruben Neves and Max Killam are set to start for Wolverhampton Wanderers against Tottenham Hotspur. Matheus Nunes could make an appearance from the substitutes’ bench for Spurs.

Key Factors to Consider

Tottenham Hotspur have scored 6 goals in 2 Premier League matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have scored 1 goal in 2 Premier League matches.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have conceded 1 goal in 2 Premier League games.

Tottenham Hotspur have conceded 3 goals in 2 Premier League games.

Tottenham Hotspur have won 1 and draw 1 of their 2 Premier League matches.

Conclusion

Tottenham Hotspur have a much better team than Wolverhampton Wanderers and should be able to pick up all three points from the Premier League game. That the match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will give Antonio Conte’s side an advantage.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur to win 2-1

Best Odds: 13/2

Bookmaker: Betfair