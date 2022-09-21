Prediction: Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiacos

Verdict: Slovan Bratislava double chance

Best Odds: 8/11

Bookmaker: Unibet

Looking to extend on their Europa League qualifying adventure and collect a real scalp on Wednesday night, Slovan Bratislava will host Greek giants Olympiacos.

Slovan Bratislava

Starting with the hosts, while Slovan Bratislava might have made the trip out to Greece last week tipped as a real underdog, Head Coach Vladimír Weiss saw his side put in a gritty display. Despite being disappointed to have thrown away their late lead on foreign soil, the Sky Blues were more than deserving of their 1-1 draw. Opening Thursday’s second-leg showdown at the Tehelné pole looking to pick up a real European scalp, the Belasí also picked up some perfect momentum last weekend. Opening the 2src22/23 Fortuna liga campaign with a real flurry, Slovan were last seen a few days ago breezing their way to a routine 3-src romp against Skalica on home soil. Collecting 12 points from their opening four top-flight contests, Weiss’ men have lost just one of their last six matchups across all formats. While Thursday’s hosts might have been disappointed to have seen Ferencvaros end their Champions League hopes last month, the Slovakian champions could be smelling a chance here.

Team News

Finding the net out in Greece last week and with three goals in his last five appearances, former Aston Villa starlet Andre Green should spearhead Weiss’ charge here.

Handed a break over the weekend, Tigran Barseghyan and Vernon De Marco should make their returns on Thursday night.

Olympiacos

As for the visitors, while Olympiacos might have been desperate to open Carlos Corberán’s tenure with an immediate boost last week, the Greek giants put in another downbeat display. Although the former Huddersfield boss might have seen his side snatch a late 1-1 draw at the Karaiskakis Stadium, the Thrylos are in the midst of an extended rut. Shocking many across Europe on July 27th as they came crashing out of the Champions League qualifiers following an infamous 4-src drumming against Maccabi Haifa on home soil, Olympiacos could face a tough task here. Enduring a summer nightmare despite claiming another Super League crown last season, Corberán’s new squad have managed to win just one of their previous nine matchups across all formats. Likewise, it should also be noted, Thursday’s guests hold a worrying European record on foreign soil. Including a shock defeat away at Antwerp last year, they have lost their last three Europa League away fixtures.

Team News

Coming off the bench and bagging the equaliser on home soil last week, Youssef El Arabi will be hoping for a full recall here.

Making the move from Nottingham Forest this summer, Philip Zinckernagel should join Tiquinho Soares in attack.

Key Factors to Consider

When the two sides faced off at the Karaiskakis Stadium last week, they played out a 1-1 draw.

Olympiacos have managed to win just one of their previous nine matchups across all formats.

Likewise, the Greek giants have lost each of their last three Europa League contests on foreign soil by an aggregate score of 6-2.

Each of Slovan Bratislava’s last five Europa League home fixtures have finished with both teams finding the net.

Thursday’s hosts have lost just a pair of their last 11 Europa League matchups at the Tehelné pole.

Conclusion

While Slovan Bratislava might open their second-leg showdown tipped as an underdog with the bookmakers, Thursday’s hosts should be smelling a chance to pick up a real scalp. Despite being disappointed to have only left Greece with a single point last week, the Sky Blues were more than deserving of their 1-1 draw. Picking up some perfect momentum over the weekend while on domestic duties, Weiss’ side should be relishing Olympiacos’ arrival here. Watching the Thrylos come crashing out of the Champions League qualifiers last month after a stunning 4-src drumming against Maccabi Haifa, Corberán’s new squad have managed to win just one of their previous nine matchups across all competitions.

