Prediction: Silkeborg vs West Ham

Prediction: West Ham win

Best Odds: 8/15

Bookmaker: 888sport

While it may not be the most popular competition in world football, the UEFA Europa Conference League serves as an important part of the European calendar – even in just its second season of existence. Between big clubs needing rehabilitation and smaller clubs wanting an opportunity to play across the continent, it offers up some intriguing match-ups, which includes this week’s battle between Silkeborg and West Ham United.

Silkeborg

Last season, Silkeborg dug deep and secured a top three finish in the Danish Superliga that saw them pip several more established teams to the post. As a squad they seem to work off of team unity and cohesion more so than outright being the best team in the country, and if they can carry that feeling forward into Europe, they could cause a few surprises between now and the end of the group stage.

Team News

Jorgensen made a positive impression at the weekend and should feature with Helenius and Kusk expected to join him up top.

West Ham

Going from the semi-finals of the Europa League to the Conference League group stage will understandably feel like a demotion of some sort, but a club like West Ham needs to understand that this is all about the process. They’ve got the potential to be one of the most consistent teams in England and with the UECL, they’ll be viewed as one of the favourites, which certainly can’t hurt their stock.

Team News

Soucek is believed to be carrying an ankle injury with Cornet also tipped to miss out, although Cresswell and Dawson may return.

Factors to Consider

West Ham are 1st in Group B after one game whereas Silkeborg are 3rd.

Silkeborg have won two, drawn one and lost three of their last six games.

West Ham have won three, drawn one and lost two of their last six games.

Silkeborg have scored five goals and conceded five in their last six games.

West Ham have scored nine goals and conceded six in their last six games.

Conclusion

We expect to see a strong defensive display from the Danish side as tends to be the case from them most of the time, which we think will frustrate the Hammers given the kind of starting XI they’re likely to put out. It’ll be a goalless, edgy affair with the gulf in quality being evident in terms of the possession stats, but West Ham will eventually nab a second half goal to ensure they walk away with a 1-src win.

Prediction: West Ham win

Best Odds: 8/15

Bookmaker: 888sport