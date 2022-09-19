Prediction: Sevilla to win 3-src

Sevilla and Real Valladolid will face each other in La Liga this week. The match will be held at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán and is scheduled to kick off at 9pm UK time on Friday.

Sevilla

Sevilla kicked off their 2src22-23 La Liga campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Osasuna away from home at El Sadar last week. It was a disappointing start for a team who are aiming to finish in the top four of the La Liga table this season and possibly challenge defending champions Real Madrid for the title.

Julen Lopetegui’s side will be determined to bounce back from the defeat and win against Real Valladolid this weekend. Sevilla finished fourth in the La Liga table last season, and given their home form and the fans backing them, they should be able to pick up all three points from the encounter against Real Valladolid.

Sevilla have been quite active in the summer transfer window and have made a number of signings. Isco, Alex Telles (on loan from Manchester United), Marcao and Tanguy Nianzou are the players who have come in.

Team News:

Sevilla signed Isco on a free transfer this summer following his departure from Real Madrid. The Spain international attacking midfielder is likely to start for the home team. Ivan Rakitic and Jesus Corona should also start for Sevilla against Real Valladolid.

Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid are third from bottom in the La Liga table at the moment with no point from one match. The Pucelanos kicked off their 2src22-23 La Liga campaign with a 3-src home defeat at the hands of Villarreal. Goals from Nicolas Jackson and Alex Baena (two) saw the Yellow Submarine pick up all three points from the match.

Valladolid finished second in the Segunda Division last season, picking up 81 points from 42 matches, same as league winners Almeria. It is going to be tough for them in La Liga this season, and there is a chance that they could get relegated from the Spanish top flight at the end of the campaign.

Pacheta’s side have made just one signing so far in the summer transfer window. They have dined former Villarreal goalkeeper Sergio Asenjo on a free transfer.

Team News

Sergio Leon, Gonzalo Plata, Toni Villa and Alvaro Aguado all are likely to start for Real Valladolid against Sevilla this week. Sergio Asenjo and Joaquin will also start.

Key Factors to Consider

Sevilla had 66% possession against Osasuna.

Sevilla took 1src shots against Osasuna of which three were on target.

Sevilla earned 2 corner kicks against Osasuna.

Real Valladolid had 52% possession against Villarreal.

Real Valladolid took 12 shots against Villarreal of which 6 were on target.

Conclusion

Real Valladolid are unlikely to pose too much of a problem to Sevilla, who have a much better team and should be able to pick up all three points from the encounter with ease, especially as the match is at home.

