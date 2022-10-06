Prediction: Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Prediction: Match to end in 2-2 draw

Best Odds: 11/1

Bookmaker: Betfair

La Liga club Sevilla and Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund will face each other in the UEFA Champions League this week. The Group G game will be held at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán and is scheduled to kick off at 8pm UK time on Wednesday.

Sevilla

Sevilla are regulars in the UEFA Champions League and consistently finish in the top four of the La Liga table. And they also tend to win the UEFA Europa League a lot more than other teams do. However, things are not looking so great for the Andalucian club at the moment, either in La Liga or in Europe.

Julen Lopetegui’s side are 17th in the La Liga table at the moment with five points from seven matches. They are only a point above the bottom three. Sevilla currently find themselves at the foot of UEFA Champions League Group G with just a point from two matches, five points behind leaders and defending Premier League champions Manchester City and two points behind second-placed Borussia Dortmund.

Sevilla will head into their UEFA Champions League match against Dortmund on the back of a 2-src defeat to Atletico Madrid at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in La Liga. Lopetegui’s’ team played out of a goalless draw with FC Copenhagen and were hammered 4-src by Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League last month.

Team News:

Marcao (muscular), Rekik (hamstring), Tecatito (leg), Torres (ineligible) all are on the sidelines.

Borussia Dortmund

Like Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund have also established themselves as a regular fixture in the UEFA Champions League. Dortmund regularly challenge Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title and end up in the top four.

Unlike Sevilla, Dortmund are doing quite well in the Bundesliga and in the UEFA Champions League this season. Edin Terzic’s side are fourth in the Bundesliga table at the moment with 15 points from eight matches, level on points with third-placed and defending champions Bayern Munich and two points behind FC Union Berlin and SC Freiburg, who are first and second respectively.

Dortmund will head into the match against Sevilla in Spain on the back of a 3-2 defeat to FC Koln away from home in the Bundesliga. Die Borussen went down 2-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium and beat FC Copenhagen 3-src at home in the UEFA Champions League last month.

Team News:

Bynoe-Gittens (shoulder), Dahoud (shoulder), Haller (testicular cancer), Morey (knee), Reus (ankle) all are out.

Key Factors to Consider

Sevilla have yet to score in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Borussia Dortmund have scored 4 goals in 2 UEFA Champions League games.

Sevilla have conceded 4 goals in 2 UEFA Champions League games.

Borussia Dortmund have conceded 2 goals in 2 UEFA Champions League games.

Marco Reus has scored 3 goals and given 3 assists in 9 competitive matches for Dortmund.

Conclusion

Sevilla are really struggling at the moment, and they are going to find it hard to win against a Borussia Dortmund side who are doing better. However, playing at home will give the Spanish club an advantage. It is likely that this UEFA Champions League game will end in a draw.

