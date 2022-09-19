Prediction: Real Sociedad vs Barcelona

Prediction: Barcelona to win 2-1

Best Odds: 7/1

Bookmaker: Betfair

Real Sociedad and Barcelona will face each other in La Liga this weekend. The match will be held at the Anoeta Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 9pm UK time on Saturday.

Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad are sixth in the La Liga table at the moment with three points from one match. La Real kicked off their 2src22-23 La Liga campaign with a 1-src win against Cadiz away from home in the league. Takefusa Kubo scored the only goal of the match in the 24th minute.

Sociedad finished sixth in the La Liga table last season. For a while it looked like the Basque club would end up in the UEFA Champions League places, but eventually they could only clinch in a spot in the UEFA Europa League.

La Real have made three major signings so far in the summer transfer window. They have signed Mohamed-Ali Cho, Brais Méndez and Takefusa Kubo.

Team News:

Alexander Isak will lead the line for Real Sociedad against Barcelona, just like he did against Cadiz. Takefusa Kubo, David Silva and Brais Méndez should also start for La Real.

Barcelona

Barcelona are 11th in the La Liga table at the moment with just a point from one match. Xavi’s side kicked off their 2src22-23 campaign with a disappointing goalless draw with Ray Vallecano at Camp Nou in the league.

It was a very poor result for a team who are expected to at least challenge for defending champions and bitter rivals Real Madrid for the La Liga title this season. Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets was also sent off the in the third minute of injury time. Barcelona took 21 shots, but only six of them were on target.

Barcelona have been quite active in the summer transfer window s far and have made some big signings. Franck Kessie, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen have moved to Camp Nou.

Team News:

Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha will be the front-three for Barcelona.

Key Factors to Consider

Real Sociedad had 6src% of the possession against Cadiz.

Real Sociedad took 15 shots against Cadiz of which 7 were on target.

Real Sociedad earned 6 corner kicks against Cadiz.

Barcelona had 67% of the possession against Rayo Vallecano.

Barcelona took 21 shots of which 6 were on target against Rayo Vallecano.

Conclusion

Real Sociedad will fancy their chances of beating Barcelona, as they have a good team and are also playing at home. However, Barcelona will be determined to get a win and keep the pressure on bitter rivals Real Madrid. And it s very likely that they will eke out a narrow win against La Real.

