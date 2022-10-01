Prediction: Real Madrid vs Osasuna

Prediction: Real Madrid win

The international break is over and we’re back to the joys of domestic football, with some European games thrown in there for good measure. For the sake of this clash we’re going to be heading over to Spain for a huge La Liga collision as Real Madrid attempt to keep their defence of the crown going strong when they come head-to-head with high flying Osasuna.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid are the best team in world football right now with their success in La Liga last season being put up against yet another triumph in Europe, as they continue to claim Champions League titles as if they’re going out of fashion. Carlo Ancelotti has assembled an unbelievable side that we wouldn’t be surprised to see go unbeaten for the entire campaign – and no, we aren’t kidding.

Team News

Benzema is still out through injury with Vazquez being a fitness doubt and elsewhere, the gaffer shouldn’t have any other major problems to deal with.

Osasuna

In recent years, Osasuna have been known as a midtable side who can occasionally mix it up with the big boys – and that’s a reputation we expect to see continue, although this time around, their improved cohesion through the middle of the park is giving them even more stability than they had before. They could push for Europe, and we wouldn’t be at all surprised to see them pull it off.

Team News

Saverio is out through injury, Oroz is considered to be a doubt following his recent ankle problems, and Avila won’t be featuring due to his suspension.

Factors to Consider

Madrid are 1st in the La Liga table whereas Osasuna are 5th.

Madrid have won all nine games they’ve played this season.

Osasuna have won four and lost two of their last six games.

Madrid have scored 16 goals and conceded four in their last six games.

Osasuna have scored seven goals and conceded five in their last six games.

Conclusion

Osasuna will try and pick their moments, slowly chipping away at Real when given the opportunity to get the ball, to run alongside the physicality that they’ll undoubtedly bring to the game. Eventually, though, Real’s continued momentum will see them get in front, and they’ll eventually nab a second to take home a 2-src win and keep their 1srcsrc% start to the season going.

Prediction: Real Madrid win

Best Odds: 1/3

Bookmaker: 888sport