Prediction: PSV vs Arsenal

Looking to wrap up top spot in Group A on Thursday evening, Arsenal will make the trip to PSV when they turn their attention back to Europa League duties.

PSV

Starting with the hosts, while PSV might have gained plenty of praise since opening the 2src22/23 campaign, the Dutch giants are enduring a recent wobble over the past week. Eventually getting hit with a 1-src loss in north London last week when they made the trip to Arsenal, Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side also put in a downbeat display a few days ago. Missing out on what they tipped as a golden chance to close the buffer at the top of the Eredivisie table, the former Manchester United striker saw his side get hit with an action-packed defeat away at Groningen. However, knowing that they are still sat in pole position to book their Europa League knockout stage ticket this year, PSV will be glad to make a return to home soil here. Including a thumping 5-src victory against Zurich earlier in the month, Thursday’s hosts have won each of their last four showdowns at the Philips Stadion by an aggregate score of 16-4.

Team News

Already racking up three Europa League strikes and enjoying a bright start to the new season, Cody Gakpo will spearhead PSV’s attack on Thursday evening.

Likewise, in what could be a real boost in midweek, van Nistelrooy will be able to welcome back the likes of Noni Madueke, Mauro Junior and Luuk de Jong here.

Arsenal

As for the visitors, while Arsenal were left disappointed over the weekend as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw away at Southampton, the mood in Mikel Arteta’s camp should still be at a red-hot high. Really flying out of the traps since opening the 2src22/23 campaign, the Gunners are in the midst of a remarkable purple patch. Still holding a two-point buffer at the top of the Premier League table, the midweek guests will be looking to find an immediate response on foreign soil. Suffering just a single defeat across any format since opening the new season, Arsenal have also enjoyed a real European flurry. Last seen on Europa League duties picking up a 1-src victory against PSV last week, the one-time Manchester City coach has seen his high-flying squad muster four straight Group A wins. With many around the Emirates feeling that their side have the chance to make history this season, Areta’s side will be looking to finish off the job and wrap up top spot.

Team News

Arsenal will once again be without the trio of Emile Smith Rowe, Mohamed Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko will also miss out on Thursday evening as they deal with extended injury issues.

Expected to make a handful of changes here, Arteta could hand a full return to the likes of Kieran Tierney, Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner a return in midweek.

Key Factors to Consider

When the two sides faced off at the Emirates last week, Arsenal picked up a 1-src victory on home soil.

Likewise, the Gunners have won each of their four Europa League appearances this season – scoring seven and conceding just one in return.

However, PSV have won each of their previous four home fixtures across all formats by an aggregate score of 16-4.

Thursday’s hosts have seen six of their first nine matchups at the Philips Stadion finish with both teams finding the net.

Arsenal have taken 25 points from a possible 27 in their previous nine appearances across all competitions.

Conclusion

While Arsenal might have claimed a 1-src victory at home against PSV last week, neutrals will be hoping for a more lively affair on Thursday evening. With the Gunners knowing that they can clinch top spot in Group A, Arteta’s high-flying squad make the trip out to Holland with the mood in their camp at a real high. However, while PSV might be coming off the back of an action-packed 4-2 loss away at Groningen a few days ago, the midweek hosts have gained a reputation for their somewhat hectic displays on home soil. Winning each of their previous four showdowns at the Philips Stadion by an aggregate score of 16-4, we could be in for an enjoyable affair here.

Verdict: Both teams to score

Best Odds: 4/6

Bookmaker: Unibet