Verdict: PSG to score in both halves

Best Odds: 3/5

Bookmaker: Unibet

Looking to extend on what has been a rampant start to the 2src22/23 campaign, PSG will welcome Monaco to the Parc des Princes on Sunday night.

PSG

Starting with the hosts, after welcoming Christophe Galtier to the French capital over the summer, PSG really couldn’t have wished for a better start to the 2src22/23 campaign. Reclaiming their Ligue 1 crown thanks to a 15-point buffer, Les Parisiens are in the midst of a real purple patch. Laying down another marker last weekend as they stormed their way to a thumping 7-1 victory away at Lille, the mood in their camp should be at a real high. Opening the new season by claiming France’s Super Cup thanks to a 4-src romp against Nantes, the ex-Nice boss has also seen his side win each of their first three Ligue 1 matchups. Likewise, quickly gaining a reputation for their fearsome displays in the final third, PSG have bagged 17 strikes on their three-match domestic winning run. Tipped as a landslide pick to defend their top-flight crown this season, there is no doubt that Sunday’s hosts will be looking to make another statement here.

Team News

Picking up three successive bookings this season, 22-year-old Vitinha will miss out on Sunday night as he serves a suspension.

Likewise, still dealing with a long-term knee injury, German international Julian Draxler will not feature here.

Monaco

As for the visitors, while Monaco might have clinched an impressive bronze medal finish last season, the Monégasques are in the midst of a recent rut. Crashing out of the Champions League qualifiers following an action-packed 4-3 aggregate defeat against Dutch outfit PSV, Head Coach Philippe Clement does find some pressure on his shoulders. Although fans around the Stade Louis II might have seen their side open the 2src22/23 campaign with a 2-1 victory away at Strasbourg, the former Club Brugge boss saw his side put in a nightmare display last weekend. Eventually getting hit with a thumping 4-1 defeat against Lens on home soil, Monaco will be more than aware that they face a huge task on Sunday night. However, it should be noted, when Clement’s side last faced off against the defending champions back on March 2srcth, they did pick up a famous 3-src victory in front of their own supporters.

Team News

Shown a straight red card in last weekend’s 4-1 defeat against Lens, full-back Vanderson will start his suspension on Sunday night.

Still trying to recover from a foot issue, Monaco are sweating over the fitness of 21-year-old Myron Boadu here.

Key Factors to Consider

When the two sides last faced off on March 2srcth, Monaco picked up a stunning 3-src victory at the Stade Louis II.

Likewise, Sunday’s guests have won three of their last four Ligue 1 meetings against the defending champions.

However, PSG have won each of their opening three Ligue 1 matchups this season.

Les Parisiens have also bagged a remarkable 17 top-flight strikes on that three-match winning run.

The attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have recorded 12 of those 17 goals so far this season.

Conclusion

While Monaco might hold a stunning Ligue 1 record against the French giants, Sunday’s guests will know that they face a monumental challenge in the capital. Suffering a woeful 4-1 drumming at home against Lens last weekend, PSG should be smelling the chance to lay down another marker here. Last seen storming their way to a thumping 7-1 romp away at Lille, Les Parisiens have really come flying out the traps. Along with winning each of their opening three top-flight contests, Galtier’s men have also racked up a remarkable 17 strikes so far this season. Despite suffering that infamous 3-src loss at the hands of Monaco when they last faced off against Sunday’s guests on March 2srcth, PSG are rightfully tipped as a landslide pick here.

