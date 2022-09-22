Prediction: Portland Timbers vs Nashville

Verdict: Both teams to score

Best Odds: 7/1src

Bookmaker: Unibet

In an MLS affair that could prove to be another enjoyable affair in the early hours of Thursday, Portland will welcome Nashville to Providence Park.

Portland Timbers

Starting with the hosts, last seen eventually playing out a remarkable 4-4 draw away at Minnesota, Portland have quickly gained a reputation for their lively affairs. Holding a one-point buffer from slipping out of the Final Series spots, Head Coach Giovanni Savarese should find the mood in his camp at a high. Knowing that a victory here would sure up their spot in the top-seven, the Timbers are enjoying an eight-match run, a run that stems all the way back to May 28th. Although Portland might have managed to record just a single clean sheet from any of their last six MLS appearances, Savarese’s men have certainly seen his side find a clinical edge in the final third. Including a 3-src romp away at Seattle on July 9th, Portland have racked up 18 strikes on their eight-match unbeaten run. Likewise, looking to lay down a marker in the early hours of Thursday, the Greens have collected 1src points from their last four contests at Providence Park.

Team News

Enjoying a real free-scoring run after racking up six goals in his last seven appearances, Jaroslaw Niezgoda will spearhead Portland’s charge here.

However, not featuring since the middle of March, the Timbers will once again be without 23-year-old Diego Gutierrez on Thursday.

Nashville

As for the visitors, while Nashville might also find themselves sat in pole position to claim a Final Series spot this season, they are enduring a recent blip. Last seen over the weekend when throwing away a late lead and having to settle for a 1-1 draw at home against Vancouver, Head Coach Gary Smith has seen his side collect just a single domestic victory from their last seven straight outings. With that downbeat run of form underlined by a 4-1 drumming against Charlotte on July 9th, the Yellows have also shown some extended issues at the back. With just a single MLS clean sheet to their name since the middle of June, Nashville have also failed to record a victory from their previous three showdowns away from Geodis Park. Slipping their way down the Western Conference standings, Smith’s side could be in for a stern test on Thursday.

Team News

Still dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him on the sidelines since June 19th, Anibal Godoy will once again miss out here.

Now finding the net in back-to-back appearances, 32-year-old Teal Bunbury should lead Nashville’s charge on Thursday.

Key Factors to Consider

When the two sides last faced off on MLS duties last month, Portland and Nashville played out a 2-2 draw at Geodis Park.

Portland are unbeaten in each of their previous eight domestic contests, a run that stems back to May 28th.

Nashville have managed to win just one of their last seven matchups across all formats.

Likewise, Thursday’s guests have managed to record just a single clean sheet in any of their last nine appearances.

Jaroslaw Niezgoda has racked up six goals in his last seven outings for Portland.

Conclusion

With Portland playing out that remarkable 4-4 draw away at Minnesota last weekend, neutrals from across America will be hoping for a similar affair here. Skyrocketing their way up the Western Conference standings and now in the midst of an eye-catching eight-match unbeaten run, Thursday’s hosts will be desperate to keep up that momentum Providence Park. Watching Nashville only continue on a downbeat blip that has seen them win just one of their last seven domestic showdowns, the Yellows have gained a reputation for their lively outcomes at both ends of the pitch. Nashville have now seen all bar one of their previous nine appearances finish with both teams finding the net. Likewise, with the two sides playing out a lively 2-2 stalemate when they faced off at Geodis Park on July 3rd, we’re back a similar outcome here.

