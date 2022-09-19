Prediction: Newcastle vs Manchester City

Verdict: Manchester City win & Under 4.5 goals

Best Odds: 3/4

Bookmaker: Unibet

Looking to make it three Premier League victories on the spin this weekend, Manchester City will make the trip to St. James’ Park on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle

Starting with the hosts, while Newcastle might have been largely second-best while away at Brighton last weekend, the Magpies have enjoyed an impressive start to the 2src22/23 campaign. Eventually settling for a hard-fought src-src stalemate on the south coast last time out, Eddie Howe’s men did mark their return to action on august 6th with a routine 2-src victory against Nottingham Forest. Enjoying what has been a hugely impressive run of form since they appointed the ex-Bournemouth boss back in November, fans around the north east could have their sights set on a European charge this time around. Breezing away from any potential relegation scrap last season, Newcastle should find the mood in their camp at an extended high. While the Magpies might have finished just two points adrift of claiming a top-half finish back in May, it should be noted that they won six of their final eight Premier League outings.

Team News

Making his full debut for the Magpies last weekend, summer arrival Sven Botman should once again partner Fabian Char at the back.

However, still dealing with injury issues, Newcastle will be without the likes of Jonjo Shelvey, Jamal Lewis, Emil Krafth and Federico Fernandez here.

Manchester City

As for the visitors, managing to defend their Premier League crown last season thanks to a one-point buffer, Pep Guardiola’s men are in the midst of an extended purple patch. Although the former Barcelona boss was disappointed to have watched Liverpool claim this year’s Community Sheild on July 31st, the Sky Blues have come roaring back. Opening up the 2src22/23 campaign with a routine 2-src victory away at Europa League semi-finalists West Ham, City managed to keep up that momentum last weekend. Not having to get out of third gear as they breezed their way to a 4-src romp against top-flight returners Bournemouth, Sunday’s guests are riding a real wave. Tipped as a landslide pick to once again defend their domestic title this season, Guardiola’s side do hold a rampant record against the Magpies. Including a 5-src win when they last faced off against Newcastle on May 8th, City have won each of their last six showdowns.

Team News

While he might have drawn a blank against Bournemouth last weekend, Erling Haaland will once again lead Manchester City’s attack at St. James’ Park.

Still recovering from a knee injury, Spanish international Aymeric Laporte is not likely to return until next month.

Key Factors to Consider

When the two sides last faced off on May 8th, Manchester City picked up a 5-src romp at the Etihad.

The Sky Blues have won each of their last six meetings against the Magpies across all competitions.

Remarkably, Guardiola’s side have won each of those six meetings by an aggregate score of 2src-3.

Manchester City have kept a clean sheet in five of those six showdowns against Newcastle.

Likewise, Sunday’s guests have won each of their three previous trips to St. James’ Park.

Conclusion

While Newcastle might have enjoyed an impressive rise since they brought Howe to St. James’ Park nine months ago, the Magpies face a stern task here. Watching the defending Premier League champions open the 2src22/23 campaign with back-to-back victories against West Ham and Bournemouth, Guardiola’s superstars will be looking to lay down another marker on Sunday afternoon. Likewise, storming their way to a 5-src romp when they last faced off against Newcastle on May 8th, the Sky Blues have won each of their previous six meetings against the European dreamers. Enjoying what has been a real early-season flurry, we’re backing an away victory here.

Verdict: Manchester City win & Under 4.5 goals

Best Odds: 3/4

Bookmaker: Unibet