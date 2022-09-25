Prediction: Nashville SC vs Los Angeles FC

Prediction: Los Angeles win

Best Odds: 13/8

Bookmaker: bet365

While the domestic season may be over across Europe, there’s still a lot of football left to be played in the United States as this year’s Major League Soccer campaign rolls on. A parade of clubs across both conferences are hoping that they can make it to the post-season and today, we’re going to take a look at a clash between two western clubs on the rise: Nashville SC and Los Angeles FC.

Nashville

Nashville SC serve as one of the newest clubs in Major League Soccer and as such, it’s natural for them to have some growing pains. However, after moving from 14th to 7th in just one campaign, it’s not hard to see why so many pundits are excited about their long-term potential. They may be a bit inconsistent but they’re hard to beat, although they do need to learn to steady things up at the back.

Los Angeles

They haven’t quite been able to claim the MLS Cup just yet but after finishing as runners-up in the Champions League to go alongside their Supporters’ Shield success in 2src19, we’d say LAFC are still a pretty feared team across the MLS. If they want to cement that status, though, they’ll need to start being a little bit more efficient when it comes to how they operate in the post-season.

Factors to Consider

Los Angeles are 2nd in the Western Conference whereas Nashville are 4th.

Nashville have won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six games.

Los Angeles have won four, drawn one and lost one of their last six games.

Nashville have scored eight goals and conceded nine in their last six games.

Los Angeles have scored 12 goals and conceded seven in their last six games.

Conclusion

This is going to be a big test of how far Nashville have come and perhaps how far they’re going to go this season, but in truth, we just think it’s going to be a step too far for them – even on their own home turf. We expect to see LAFC take over this game and really neutralise it, smothering their opponents with their superior squad to take home a comfortable 2-src win.

