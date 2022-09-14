Prediction: Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund

Verdict: Manchester City win & Both teams to score

Best Odds: 11/8

Bookmaker: Unibet

Looking to lay down another Champions League marker when they return to action on Wednesday night, Manchester City will welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Etihad.

Manchester City

Starting with the hosts, last seen opening their Champions League adventure with a thumping 4-src win away at Spanish outfit Sevilla, Manchester City have really opened the 2src22/23 campaign with a flurry. While Pep Guardiola’s superstars might have dropped points against both Newcastle and Aston Villa on Premier League duties, the ex-Barcelona boss should find the mood in his camp at a real high. Tipped as a standout pick to claim their first European crown this season, the Sky Blues should be smelling the chance to lay down another marker here. Unbeaten in each of their first seven matchups across all competitions, City also have gained a reputation for their free-scoring displays in the final third. Including a thumping 6-src romp against Premier League returners Nottingham Forest on August 31st, it should be noted that Wednesday’s hosts have already racked up 24 strikes across their seven appearances.

Team News

Opening his Champions League account with a brace in Manchester City’s 4-src victory away at Sevilla last week, summer arrival Erling Haaland will lead Guardiola’s attack on Wednesday night.

With Spanish international Aymeric Laporte still on the sidelines, it is likely that ex-Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji will line-up against his former teammates here.

Borussia Dortmund

As for the visitors, while Borussia Dortmund might have made the trip to Leipzig over the weekend smelling the chance to make their own statement, it was an afternoon to forget for Edin Terzić’s side. Putting in a nightmare display on the road as they were blown away thanks to a 3-src drumming, the one-time West Ham coach will know that his side faces another huge task here. Watching their three-match winning run come to an abrupt end a few days ago, the German giants have shown some extended European issues away from the Westfalenstadion. Including a 3-1 loss away at Sporting Lisbon 1src months ago, BVB have lost three of their previous four Champions League showdowns on foreign soil. Likewise, after crashing out of last season’s tournament in the quarter-final stages after a 4-2 aggregate defeat against Wednesday’s opponents, Terzić’s men should be bracing themselves for another trip to Manchester.

Team News

Despite limping off in the first-half against Copenhagen last week, Dortmund remain hopeful that Belgium international Thorgan Hazard will be able to feature on Wednesday night.

However, the German giants will be without the likes of Sebastien Haller, Gregor Kobel, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Mateu Morey and Mahmoud Dahoud when they travel to the Etihad.

Key Factors to Consider

When the two sides faced off in the quarter-final stages of last season’s tournament, Manchester City picked up a 4-2 aggregate win.

The Sky Blues have recorded 24 strikes from their first seven appearances across all formats.

Including a brace away at Sevilla last week, summer arrival Erling Haaland has already bagged 12 goals from his opening seven outings.

Borussia Dortmund have lost three of their last four Champions League matchups on foreign soil.

Nine of Dortmund’s previous 1src Champions League fixtures away from the Westfalenstadion have seen over 2.5 goals by the final whistle.

Conclusion

While BVB might have managed to open their Champions League campaign with a deserved 3-src win against Copenhagen last week, Dortmund will know that they face a huge challenge on Wednesday night. Crashing back down to earth with a woeful display away at RB Leipzig a few days ago, Manchester City should be looking to lay down another marker here. Given an enforced break over the weekend, Guardiola’s men are enjoying another extended free-scoring purple patch. Last seen breezing their way to a 4-src romp against Sevilla out in Spain, the midweek should also be boosted by their most recent meetings against Dortmund. Claiming back-to-back 2-1 victories as they sent BVB packing in the quarter-finals last season, we’re backing a similar outcome here.

Verdict: Manchester City win & Both teams to score

Best Odds: 11/8

Bookmaker: Unibet