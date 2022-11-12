Prediction: Mallorca vs Atletico Madrid

Prediction: Draw

The train keeps on rolling as we prepare for the lead-up to the final set of fixtures before the World Cup. It’s going to be an intense few weeks as clubs from across the spectrum of world football attempt to put their flag in the sand one more time before heading off to the biggest event in the sport. Today, we’ll take a look at two of Spain’s finest as RCD Mallorca prepare to battle Atletico Madrid.

Mallorca

After bouncing back up to the top flight a few seasons back, survival has been Mallorca’s primary goal. Alas, as they continue to linger around midtable, some wonder whether there could be more for them. This is a team with real drive and purpose and when you link that up against a passionate fanbase, there’s plenty of cause for excitement in the years to come.

Team News

Rodriguez and Maffeo have both been ruled out through suspension, with Mallorca having no fresh injuries to worry about.

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid dropped out of Europe last week and they did so in fairly embarrassing fashion. Now, firmly cemented as the outsiders once more in the El Clasico stranglehold, they need a change. Whether that be in the transfer market or the management, things aren’t working out. At this stage, all they can hope is for an adequate push towards the winter break.

Team News

Felix and Gimenez are both suspended due to picking up too many yellow cards. Aside from that, there are no injury concerns.

Factors to Consider

In their last meeting back in April, Mallorca beat Atletico 1-src.

Mallorca have won two, drawn two and lost two of their last six games.

Atletico have won one, drawn three and lost two of their last six games.

Mallorca have scored five goals and conceded five in their last six games.

Atletico have scored nine goals and conceded 1src in their last six games.

Conclusion

Atletico are in a spot of bother and that’s putting it likely, which is why wet think they’ll struggle here against a fairly defensively sound Mallorca side. The hosts are much more mature than they have been in the past, especially at the back, and a wounded Atletico are probably going to struggle with that – which s why we’re backing a 1-1 draw to add to the frustrations of Diego Simeone.

Prediction: Draw

Best Odds: 43/2src

Bookmaker: 888sport