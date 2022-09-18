Prediction: Lazio vs Inter Milan

Verdict: Inter Milan draw no bet

Best Odds: 3/5

Bookmaker: Unibet

In what is a heavyweight showdown from Serie A on Friday night, Lazio will welcome Inter Milan to the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio

Starting with the hosts, while Lazio might have opened the 2src22/23 campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory at home against Bologna, the Eagles failed to keep up that momentum last weekend. Eventually having to settle for a toothless src-src stalemate away at Torino, Head Coach Maurizio Sarri has been calling on his side to find some early-season stability. Eventually finishing six points adrift of clinching a Champions League return back in May, the one-time Chelsea boss should be glad to make a return to the Stadio Olimpico here. Hoping to lay down what would be a shock marker in Rome, it should be noted that Lazio did gain somewhat of a reputation for their rugged displays on home soil last season. In fact, continuing on from where they left off prior to the summer break, Friday’s hosts have lost just a pair of their previous 13 Serie A contests in front of their own supporters.

Team News

After serving a one-match suspension last week, goalkeeper Luis Maximiano should return between the sticks on Friday night.

However, still dealing with an illness, Inter Milan target Francesco Acerbi is not expected to feature here.

Inter Milan

As for the visitors, after watching their bitter local rivals snatch away their Serie A crown last season, Inter Milan were desperate to get off to a flying start this time around. Despite showing some worrying issues during their summer preparations, the Nerazzurri have enjoyed an eye-catching start to the 2src22/23 campaign. Along with opening the new season with a 2-1 victory away at Leece on August 13th, Simone Inzaghi’s side were also last seen cruising their way to a 3-src romp against Spezia. One of just three top-flight sides who can boast a 1srcsrc% start to the new campaign, Inter appear to have picked up from where they left off in May. Despite falling short in their bid to claim back-to-back Serie A titles last season, Friday’s guests have now won 1src of their previous 11 domestic contests on either side of the summer break. Picking up a 2-1 victory when they last faced off against Lazio seven months ago, the Nerazzurri could be smelling a chance here.

Team News

Inter Milan have already confirmed that former Manchester United winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan will once again miss out here.

However, despite dealing with a recent ankle injury, summer arrival Raoul Bellanova should play some part on Friday night.

Key Factors to Consider

When the two sides last faced off on January 9th, Inter Milan picked up a 2-1 victory at the San Siro.

Friday’s guests have lost just one of their previous four Serie A matchups against Lazio.

Each of their last five meetings have finished with both teams finding the net.

Continuing on from last season, Inter Milan have won 1src of their last 11 Serie A matchups.

Likewise, continuing on from the 2src21/22 campaign, Lazio have won just a trio of their last eight Serie A contests.

Conclusion

One of just three Serie A sides who can boast a 1srcsrc% start to the new campaign, Inter Milan will be desperate to lay down a real marker on Friday night. Eventually falling two points adrift of defending their domestic crown back in May, the Nerazzurri have come flying out the traps. Last seen picking up a routine 3-src romp against Spezia at the San Siro, Inzaghi’s side have now won 1src of their last 11 top-flight outings. Making the trip to Rome with the mood in their camp at a high, Inter will also be boosted by their most recent meeting against the Champions League hopefuls. Claiming a 2-1 victory when the two Italian giants last faced off on January 9th, we’re backing an away draw no bet here.

Verdict: Inter Milan draw no bet

Best Odds: 3/5

Bookmaker: Unibet