Prediction: LA Galaxy vs Atlanta United

Verdict: Both teams to score

Best Odds: 3/5

Bookmaker: Unibet

Two sides who find themselves in the midst of their own extended ruts, LA Galaxy will welcome Atlanta to Dignity Health Sports Park in the early hours of Monday.

LA Galaxy

Starting with the hosts, putting in what was another hugely worrying display last weekend as they were hit with a 2-src loss against Colorado on the road, LA Galaxy are enduring a real MLS nightmare. With their now growing pressure on Greg Vanney’s shoulders, the American giants have found themselves come tumbling down the Western Conference standings. Now sat outside the Final Series spots, the California-based outfit have remarkably lost four of their five outings. Likewise, along with losing each of their last three MLS matchups by an aggregate score of 8-4, the Galaxy have quickly gained a reputation for their rather glaring struggles at the back. Along with managing to bag just a pair of victories from their last 1src top-flight contests, it should also be highlighted that Monday’s hosts have won just one of their last five home at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Team News

Undoubtedly the standout performer for LA Galaxy over recent weeks, Dejan Joveljic will spearhead Vanney’s charge in the early hours of Monday.

However, the Galaxy will be without Nick DePuy here as the 27-year-old will serve a suspension.

Atlanta United

As for the visitors, while Atlanta might have managed to snatch a second-half point against Orlando last weekend, it doesn’t cover what has been a downbeat run of form. Still battling it out at the foot of the Eastern Conference and tipped as an outside pick to snatch a Final Series spot, Head Coach Gonzalo Pineda has seen his side show some extended issues over the past month. With their recent rut highlighted by a 3-src drumming at the hands of Austin earlier in the week, Atlanta have also gained a reputation for their struggles at the back. Along with failing to record a single clean sheet from any of their previous six MLS showdowns, it should also be highlighted that Monday’s guests have mustered just a single clean sheet since way back on April 16th.

Team News

Atlanta will once will be without the likes of Ronald Hernandez and Brooks Lennon in the early hours of Monday.

Likewise, set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury, Osvaldo Alonso will once again miss out here.

Key Factors to Consider

When the two sides last faced off back in 2src19, Atlanta picked up a thumping 3-src win on home soil.

However, Monday’s guests have managed to record just a single MLS clean sheet since April 16th.

LA Galaxy have lost four of their last five domestic contests, including three defeats on the spin.

Likewise, the Whites have also lost three of their last four home fixtures across all formats.

All three of the meetings between LA Galaxy and Atlanta have produced nine strikes.

Conclusion

On paper, we could be in for an enjotable affair in the early hours of Monday morning. With LA Galaxy only continuing on what has been a nightmare run of form, the Whites have really stumbled their way down the standings. However, while the American giants might have lost each of their last three outings on the spin, Atlanta are not fairing much better. In an uphill battle to clinch a Final Series spot this season, the former champions have continued to show a string of issues at the back. Landing just a single MLS clean sheet since the middle of April, we’re backing both teams to find the net in California.

Verdict: Both teams to score

Best Odds: 3/5

Bookmaker: Unibet