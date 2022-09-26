Prediction: Italy vs England

Verdict: Draw

Best Odds: 11/5

Bookmaker: Unibet

In a repeat of last summer’s European Championships final, Italy will welcome England to the San Siro on Friday night.

Italy

Starting with the hosts, while Italy might have made history last summer as they were crowned European champions at Wembley, Roberto Mancini’s men have rather drastically failed to keep up that momentum. Last seen back on June 14th getting hit with a dreadful 5-2 drumming away at Germany, the one-time Manchester City boss finds growing pressure on his shoulders. Along with managing to muster just a single win from any of their opening four Nations League matchups, the Azzurri have also picked up just a pair of victories in their last nine contests across all formats. With their hugely worrying run of form stemming all the way back to October, Italy also saw their World Cup dreams go up in smoke after an infamous 1-src defeat against North Macedonia six months ago. It should also be noted, alongside a 3-src drumming at the hands of south American giants Argentina prior to the summer break, Mancini’s side have won just one of their previous four showdowns on home soil.

Team News

Cementing his spot as PSG’s number one keeper this season, ex-AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma will start between the sticks here.

Chelsea’s Jorginho could be joined by Inter Milan’s Nicolò Barella in midfield. Making the move to Premier League outfit West Ham this summer, Gianluca Scamacca could also feature on Friday night.

England

As for the visitors, along with opening this year’s Nations League adventure with a shock 1-src loss away at Hungary back in June, England find themselves in the midst of a dreadful run of form. Last seen heading into the summer break with an infamous 4-src defeat at home against the Magyars, Gareth Southgate knows that he has real pressure on his position. Sat rock-bottom of the League A table and now facing a stunning drop this year, the Three Lions have failed to win any of their opening four Nations League matchups. With Southgate enduring his worst run of form since taking charge six years ago, last summer’s European finalists have the feel of a side seeking some much-needed stability. Likewise, left heartbroken at Wembley 14 months ago as they were hit with that penalties defeat against Italy on home soil, England have also shown some extended Nations League issues on foreign soil.

Team News

After bagging six Premier League strikes from his opening seven appearances this season, England skipper Harry Kane will spearhead Southgate’s charge here.

However, with it announced earlier in the week that Kalvin Phillips will undergo shoulder surgery, the Manchester City midfielder will miss out on Friday night. Continuing to impress this season, Jude Bellingham could partner Declan Rice in midfield.

Key Factors to Consider

When the two sides last faced off on National League duties back on June 11th, England and Italy played out a src-src stalemate at Molineux.

Including their European Championships success at Wembley 14 months ago, Italy are unbeaten in each of their previous five meetings against England across all formats.

However, Friday’s hosts have recorded just a pair of victories from their last nine matchups.

Likewise, Southgate’s squad have failed to win any of their opening four Nations League showdowns.

Each of the last four meetings between Italy and England have seen under 2.5 goals by the final whistle.

Conclusion

While Italy and England might have faced off just 14 months ago in last year’s European Championships final, neither side has impressed in recent times. With the Three Lions last seen heading into the summer break with a stunning 4-src drumming at home against Hungary, Southgate’s side are yet to pick up a single Nations League victory from their opening four attempts. Sat rock-bottom of the table and with the feel of a side seeking a much-needed boost, they will be desperate to cash in on an Italy squad who are in the midst of their own extended rut. Still feeling the effects of that infamous 1-src loss at home against North Macedonia earlier in the year, the defending European champions have won just a pair of their last nine straight matchups across all formats.

Verdict: Draw

Best Odds: 11/5

Bookmaker: Unibet