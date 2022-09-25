Prediction: Internacional vs Sao Paulo

Verdict: Home win

While clubs around Europe are warming up for the upcoming start of the season, over in Brazil, it’s about to reach its halfway stage already.

On Wednesday evening, Internacional are set to welcome Sao Paulo at the Estádio Jose Pinheiro Borda in Porto Alegre, for what will be the 18th clash of the Brazilian Serie A campaign for either team.

Internacional

At the moment, Internacional are in fourth place in Brazil’s top flight with 29 points, four less than Palmeiras at the top, two less than Atletico Mineiro in second, the same as Corinthians in third, and one more than Fluminense and Athletico Paranaense in fifth and sixth, respectively.

Internacional have shown fine form recently, even though their last-six run in the league includes a rather controversial 2-3 defeat at home at the hands of Botafogo. Apart from that, they beat Goias away by 1-2, Coritiba at home by 3-src, drew away to Ceara 1-1, beat America Mineiro at home by 1-src, and played a goalless draw away to Athletico Paranaense.

In the meantime, Mano Menezes’s team managed to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, as they came back after a 2-src defeat by Colo-Colo in Chile to win the second leg at home by 4-1. Their next opponent in this competition of Peruvian side Melgar.

Team News

Coach Menezes has a few injury problems to work around at the moment. Right-back Fabrizio Bustos, left-back Rene and striker Alexandre Alemao are all set to miss out. Midfielder Estevao hasn’t been ruled out yet, but having tested positive to COVID-19 recently, he’s still waiting for a negative test to be able to return to action.

Sao Paulo

Meanwhile, it hasn’t been a very successful season for Sao Paulo so far. They’re still struggling to pull away from the middle of the table in the right direction, and they’re currently in ninth place. The only positive aspect is that the table is packed relatively tightly still, so with 24 points, they’re just nine points behind leaders Palmeiras. That, on the other hand, could prove dangerous as well, with three other teams – Flamengo, Bragantino and Ceara – all on the same tally.

The form Rogerio Ceni’s men have shown recently reflects their position in the table. Their last-six run in the league consists of a 1-src defeat away to Botafogo, a 1-2 defeat at home to Palmeiras, a goalless draw at home against relegation-threatened Juventude, a 1-2 win away to Atletico Goaianense, a goalless draw away to Atletico Mineiro, and a 2-2 draw at home against Fluminense.

Luciano da Rocha Neves equalized for Sao Paulo after Andre gave the visitors the lead in the first half and Patrick turned the game around a few minutes before the break, but just after the hour-mark, Manoel made sure Fluminense went away with a point.

In the meantime, they’ve managed to get into the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil by edging out Palmeiras, and move past Chilean side Universidad Catolica in the Copa Sudamericana with a double win.

Team news

Winger Marcos Guilherme joined Sao Paulo from Internacional as a free agent at the start of the month. He hasn’t yet played for his new club, but that could happen now against his former one.

On the other hand, they’ve lost Marquinhos who has made his way to Arsenal, as well as attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara, who will be playing for Norwich City from now on.

Defensive midfielder Luan is set to miss this clash with a hamstring problem.

Conclusion

Sao Paulo have shown improvement recently, avoiding defeat in their last three league matches, but the challenge of facing Internacional in Porto Alegre is likely to prove too much at the moment.

Verdict: Home win

Best odds: 21/2src

Bookmaker: 888sport