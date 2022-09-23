Prediction: Huddersfield Town vs Burnley

Verdict: Huddersfield Town draw no bet

With the 2src22/23 Championship campaign getting underway on Friday night, Burnley will make the trip to Huddersfield for a Yorkshire vs Lancashire showdown.

Huddersfield Town

Starting with the hosts, after suffering heartbreak at Wembley back on May 29th, Huddersfield will be desperate to put those memories to the back of their minds. Eventually falling to a 1-src loss against Nottingham Forest in last season’s play-off final, the Yorkshire-based outfit are getting a new era underway on Friday night. Appointing new Head Coach Danny Schofield after Carlos Corberán shockingly left the club earlier in the month, the Terriers have struggled to find much stability this summer. Signing off their pre-season preparations as they watched League One outfit Bolton snatch a last-gasp 1-1 draw, Huddersfield recorded just a single win from their final four friendly showdowns. However, looking to bounce back and lay down a marker here, Friday’s hosts did impress with their continued success at the John Smith’s Stadium last season. Signing off the 2src21/22 campaign with three straight Championship victories on home soil, Huddersfield also lost just one of their final 14 contests in Yorkshire.

Team News

Lifting Huddersfield’s Golden Boot last season after notching 14 goals, Danny Ward should spearhead Schofield’s charge on Friday night.

Making the move from Chelsea on a season-long loan deal, Tino Anjorin should make his full debut for the Terriers here.

Burnley

As for the visitors, after losing their Premier League status last season, Burnley find themselves in an almost identical position to Friday’s opponents. Watching former Manchester City icon Vincent Kompany take charge at Turf Moor on a permanent basis, many across the Championship are wondering how the 36-year-old will adjust to life back in England. Although the Clarets might have seen quite the squad overhaul in Lancashire this summer, they did sign off their pre-season preparations with a real flurry. Breezing their way to a routine 3-1 win away at League One outfit Shrewsbury, Kompany has been filled with praise for the initial signs that his new squad have shown. However, potentially facing what could be a tough test when they travel to last season’s play-off finalists on Friday night, it should be noted that Burnley hold a downbeat record against the Terriers. Crashing out of last season’s FA Cup thanks to a shock 2-1 loss against Huddersfield at Turf Moor, Burnley have managed to win just one of their previous five meetings against their Yorkshire neighbours.

Team News

Watching the likes of Nathan Collins, Nick Pope, James Tarkowski and Ben Mee all leave Turf Moor this summer, Burnley will have a new-look team here.

Making the move from Manchester City, goalkeeper Arijanet Muric will start between the sticks on Friday night.

Key Factors to Consider

When Friday’s opponents faced off in the FA Cup last season, Huddersfield picked up a 2-1 win at Turf Moor.

Likewise, the Terriers have lost just one of their last five meetings against Burnley.

Friday’s trip to Yorkshire will be Burnley’s first competitive matchup under new boss Vincent Kompany.

Huddersfield lost just one of their final 14 Championship home fixtures last season.

Burnley managed to win just a pair of Premier League matchups away from Turf Moor last season.

Conclusion

On paper, there is no doubt that Friday’s showdown in Yorkshire offers plenty of unknown variables. With both Huddersfield and Burnley appointing new bosses this summer, we certainly have an interesting showdown on our hands. However, while the Terriers might have suffered play-off final heartbreak at Wembley a couple of months ago, they will be hoping to open the 2src22/23 campaign with a flurry here. Gaining a reputation last season for their continued success at the John Smith’s Stadium, Friday’s hosts will also be boosted by their most recent meeting against the Clarets. Picking up a 2-1 victory when they made the trip to Turf Moor on FA Cup duties back in January, we’re backing a home draw no bet here.

Verdict: Huddersfield Town draw no bet

Best Odds: 11/1src

Bookmaker: Unibet