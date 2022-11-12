Prediction: Fulham vs Manchester United

Verdict: Manchester United win

Looking to head into this winter’s World Cup break with a flurry in west London, Manchester United will make the trip to Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

Fulham

Starting with the hosts, while Fulham might have been hit with last-gasp heartbreak away at Manchester City last weekend, the mood in Marco Silva’s camp should be at a high. Despite eventually falling to a 2-1 loss against the defending Premier League champions, the former Everton boss has seen his side gain plenty of praise since making their top-flight return. Opening this weekend’s fixtures battling it out in the top-half of the table, the Cottagers have lost just one of their last five Premier League outings. Looking to spring what would be a major upset on Sunday afternoon, Silva’s side should be boosted by their continued resolve on home soil. On a run that is highlighted by a thumping 3-src victory against Aston Villa last month, Fulham have lost just one of their first seven top-flight showdowns at Craven Cottage.

Team News

Fulham have confirmed that the duo of Neeskens Kebano and Manor Solomon will once again miss out this weekend due to injury issues. Likewise, the Cottagers will also be without Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed through suspension.

However, Bobby Decordova-Reid will make his return on Sunday afternoon after serving his own suspension.

Manchester United

As for the visitors, although Manchester United were left frustrated by their 3-1 loss away at Villa Park last weekend, the former Premier League champions managed to snatch some immediate revenge a few days ago. Eventually picking up a 4-2 victory at Old Trafford and extending on their EFL Cup adventure, Erik ten Hag’s men have a top-four return at the top of their agenda this season. Losing just one of their previous 11 matchups across all formats – a run that stems back to October 2nd – the former Ajax boss also saw his side cruise their way to the knockout stage of this year’s Europa League. Likewise, now winning four of their last five appearances, United will be desperate to enter the World Cup break with a statement in west London. It should also be noted, including a 2-1 victory when they last made the trip to Craven Cottage last year, ten Hag’s side are unbeaten in each of their last 14 meetings against Sunday’s hosts.

Team News

After missing out against Aston Villa earlier in the week, Manchester United are hopeful that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Antony will be able to make their returns here. Finding the net once again on Thursday, Marcus Rashford should spearhead ten Hag’s attack.

However, the Red Deviils will once again be without the trio of Raphael Varane, Brandon Williams and Axel Tuanzebe when they make the trip to Craven Cottage this weekend.

Key Factors to Consider

Manchester United have lost just one of their previous 11 matchups across all formats – a run that stems back to October 2nd.

Fulham have lost just one of their opening seven Premier League contests at Craven Cottage.

Likewise, Sunday’s hosts have seen six of those seven top-flight home fixtures finish with over 2.5 goals.

The Red Devils picked up a 2-1 victory when they last made the trip to Craven Cottage back in January 2src21.

In fact, Manchester United are unbeaten in each of their last 14 straight meetings against the Cottagers.

Conclusion

Managing to find an EFL Cup boost earlier in the week and claiming some immediate revenge on Aston Villa following their 4-2 victory at Old Trafford, Manchester United will be looking to lay down another marker here. However, while Fulham might have continued to gain a reputation for their rugged displays at Craven Cottage, Silva’s side could face a tough test on Sunday afternoon. With the Red Devils losing just one of their last 11 matchups across all competitions, they should also be boosted by an eye-catching record against the Premier League returners. Including a 2-1 win when they made the trip to west London last year, United are unbeaten in each of their previous 14 meetings against the Cottagers.

Verdict: Manchester United win

Best Odds: 1src/11

Bookmaker: Unibet