Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Aston Villa

Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion to win 2-1

Best Odds: 7/1

Bookmaker: Betfair

Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa will face each other in Premier League this coming weekend. The match between the Seagulls and the Villans will be held at the American Express Community Stadium and is scheduled to kick off at 2pm UK time on Saturday.

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion are doing extremely well at the moment and appear to be in the race for the Premier League top four. The departure of Graham Potter to Chelsea does not seem to have affected the Seagulls at all, as his replacement, Roberto De Zerbi, appears to have simply carried on his good work.

The Seagulls are sixth in the Premier League table at the moment with 21 points from 13 matches, five points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Brighton are not expected to really maintain their form for the rest of the season, but it must be delightful for the fans to see the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool below them in the league table.

Brighton got the better of Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 away from home in the Premier League this past weekend. It followed a 4-1 hammering of Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium.

Team News:

Adam Lallana and Leandro Tossard should start for Brighton and Hove Albion.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have been struggling in the Premier League this season and remain in danger of getting relegated to the Championship at the end of the campaign. Steven Gerrard simply could not get the team going, and the former Rangers boss was eventually sacked. Unai Emery was brought in as the replacement for the Liverpool legend, and the former Arsenal boss has made a strong start to life at Villa Park.

Villa got the better of Manchester United 3-1 at Villa Park in the Premier League. It was Emery’s first game in charge of the Villans. Interestingly, Villa will face United again in the third round of the EFL Cup at Old Trafford on Thursday evening.

The Villans are 13th in the Premier League table at the moment with 15 points from 14 matches, just three points above the relegation zone. Villa do have a good squad, and the fans will be optimistic about avoiding the dreaded drop under Emery.

Team News:

Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey should all start for Aston Villa.

Key Factors to Consider

Brighton and Hove Albion have scored 22 goals in 13 Premier League matches.

Brighton and Hove Albion have conceded 17 goals in 13 Premier League matches.

Aston Villa have scored 14 goals in 14 Premier League games.

Aston Villa have conceded 21 goals in 14 Premier League games.

Leandro Trossard has scored 7 goals in 13 Premier League games.

Conclusion

Aston Villa have a new spring in their steps and will head into the match against Brighton and Hove Albion away from home at the American Express Community Stadium with confidence. However, the Seagulls are doing much better now and are in better form, and they should be able to pick up all three points from the encounter.

Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion to win 2-1

Best Odds: 7/1

Bookmaker: Betfair