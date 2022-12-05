Prediction: Brazil vs South Korea

Verdict: Brazil half-time/full-time

Looking to avoid a major World Cup upset on Monday night, Brazil will meet South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Brazil

Starting with Brazil, while the Selecao’s heavily-altered squad might have been hit with a shock 1-src loss at the hands of Cameroon last week, the South American giants should find the mood in their camp at a real high. Cruising their way to the knockout stage of this year’s tournament after clinching back-to-back victories against Serbia and Switzerland, many have tipped Tite’s side as a leading contender this winter. Despite watching their remarkable 17-match unbeaten run come to an abrupt end a few days ago, Brazil should be confident of laying down a marker on Monday night. Continuing to gain a reputation for their rugged displays at the back and just shipping a pair of strikes in any of their previous six appearances, Tite’s star-studded squad are rightfully tipped as a standout pick in Doha. With the likes of Tottenham forward Richarlison only continuing to gain a string of plaudits in the Middle East, Brazil will simply be looking to avoid a potential banana skin.

Team News

In what is a real blow for Tite on Monday night, the South American icons have confirmed that both Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles will miss the remainder of this year’s tournament after picking up a pair of injuries against Cameroon.

However, returning to training after suffering an ankle injury in Brazil’s World Cup opener, PSG superstar Neymar could play some part in Doha.

South Korea

As for South Korea, while they might have opened up their final Group H appearance facing a real uphill struggle, Paulo Bento’s men put in what was a famous display. Coming from behind as they snatched an iconic 2-1 victory against former European champions Portugal, the Reds will find the mood in their camp at a red-hot high. Securing their first World Cup knockout stage ticket since 2src1src, the one-time Olympiacos boss will be desperate for his side to spring a major upset on Monday night. However, while Korea might have opened their World Cup account at the third attempt last week, they will know that they face a monumental challenge here. In fact, suffering a 5-1 drumming when they faced off against Brazil back on June 2nd in a friendly showdown, Bento’s squad have lost each of their last four meetings against the South American icons.

Team News

Although Tottenham talisman Heung-Min Son might still be waiting to open his World Cup account, the 3src-year-old will once again lead South Korea’s charge in Doha.

Coming off the bench against Portugal last week and bagging the winner in their famous 2-1 victory, Wolves’ Hee-Chan Hwang will be hoping to make a first World Cup start on Monday night.

Key Factors to Consider

When the two sides faced off back on June 2nd in a friendly showdown, Brazil stormed their way to a 5-1 romp in Seoul.

Likewise, the Selecao have won each of their last four meetings against Monday’s opponents by an aggregate score of 13-3.

Brazil’s 1-src loss against Cameroon last week brought and end to their 17-match unbeaten run.

South Korea’s 2-1 win against Portugal last week was just their second World Cup victory from their previous 12 appearances.

The Taegeuk Warriors have drawn a blank in just two of their previous 13 matchups across all formats.

Conclusion

While Brazil might have seen their extended 17-match unbeaten run come to an abrupt end against Cameroon last week, the South American giants should be confident of proving that was just a minor blip. Cruising their way to the knockout stage and with many still tipping them as a leading contender this winter, Tite’s superstars will also be boosted by their rampant record against Monday’s opponents. Claiming a thumping 5-1 win when they made the trip to Seoul back in June for a friendly showdown, Brazil have won each of their last four meetings against South Korea by an aggregate score of 13-3. While the Taegeuk Warriors might have stunned Portugal thanks to their last-gasp 2-1 victory a few days ago, it is hard to see anything other than a Selecao win in Doha.

Verdict: Brazil half-time/full-time

Best Odds: 1/1

Bookmaker: Unibet