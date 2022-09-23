Prediction: Bodo/Glimt vs Linfield

Verdict: Bodo/Glimt win & under 4.5 goals

Best Odds: 4/11

Bookmaker: Unibet

Looking to complete what would be a famous upset on foreign soil on Wednesday evening, Linfield will make the trip to Bodo/Glimt for their second-leg showdown.

Bodo/Glimt

Starting with the hosts, after coming off the back of that stunning 1-src loss away in Northern Ireland last week on first-leg duties, Bodo/Glimt will be desperate to avoid a major upset here. Despite dominating large spells on the road, Head Coach Kjetil Knutsen would have been left furious by his side’s downbeat display. However, once again tipped by many as a landslide pick to extend on their Champions League qualifying adventure on Wednesday evening, the Yellows did manage to pick up some perfect momentum last weekend. Landing a perfect morale boost as they breezed their way to a 5-src romp against Jerv on home soil, the Norwegian outfit have continued to shine on home soil. Along with winning each of their last four matchups at the Aspmyra Stadion by an aggregate score of 13-1, it should also be noted that Bodo/Glimt are unbeaten have lost just a single contest in front of their own supporters over the past 12 months.

Team News

Bagging a hat-trick against Jerv over the weekend, Amahi Pellegrino will spearhead Bodo/Glimt’s charge on Wednesday evening.

However, still dealing with long-term injury issues, the duo of Sondre Fet and Morten Konradsen will once again miss out here.

Linfield

As for the visitors, while Linfield might have been tipped as a landslide underdog last week, the Northern Irish giants picked up a famous 1-src victory on home soil, Dragging themselves over the finish line and now desperate to pick up what would be a notable scalp on Wednesday evening, Head Coach David Healy should find the mood in his camp at a real high. Also picking up some perfect momentum last weekend as they landed a 2-src win away at Loughgall in a friendly showdown, the Blues are enjoying a real purple patch. Claiming yet another Premiership crown last season, it should also be highlighted that Linfield have won each of their last eight contests across all formats. However, knowing that they face a real task in Norway here, Healy’s side have lost each of their previous three Champions League matchups on foreign soil, a run highlighted by a 1-src loss against The New Saints earlier in the month.

Team News

Landing that stunning 1-src first-leg victory in Belfast last week, Healy could name the same starting XI here.

Despite still waiting for his first Linfield strike, 25-year-old Robbie McDaid should lead the line on Wednesday evening.

Key Factors to Consider

When the two sides faced off at Windsor Park last week, Linfield picked up a shock 1-src victory.

However, including a 1-src loss against The New Saints on July 5th, the Blues have lost each of their last three Champions League matchups on foreign soil.

Bodo/Glimt have won each of their last four home fixtures by an aggregate score of 13-1.

Likewise, Wednesday’s hosts have lost just a single matchup at the Aspmyra Stadion over the past 12 months.

Four of Bodo/Glimt’s last five Champions League home fixtures have finished with over 1.5 goals.

Conclusion

While Linfield might have held onto that stunning 1-src victory in Belfast last week, the Northern Irish outfit will be more than aware that they face a real task here. Despite making the trip out to Norway holding a slender advantage, Bodo/Glimt have continued to shine on home soil. Including winning each of their last four matchups at the Aspmyra Stadion by an aggregate score of 13-1, the Yellows have also lost just a single showdown in front of their own supporters over the past 12 months. While they might be chasing a deficit here, we’re backing Knutsen’s side to extend on their qualifying adventure here.



Verdict: Bodo/Glimt win & under 4.5 goals

Best Odds: 4/11

Bookmaker: Unibet