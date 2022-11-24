Prediction: Belgium to win 2-1

Best Odds: 13/2

Bookmaker: Betfair

Belgium and Canada will face each other at the 2src22 World Cup finals in Qatar this week. The Group F match will be held at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan and is scheduled to kick off at 7pm UK time on Wednesday.

Belgium

Belgium have one of the best teams at the 2src22 Qatar World Cup and will head into the tournament aiming to go all the way. Roberto Martinez’s side have been placed in Group F along with Canada, Morocco and Croatia, and they will feel confident of getting out of the group.

The Red Devils will head into the match against Canada at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Egypt in a friendly international in Kuwait City, Kuwait. Belgium won against Wales in Brussels in the UEFA Nations League group 4 in September, but days later, they went down 1-src to the Netherlands in Amsterdam in the same competition.

Belgium do have some brilliant players in their squad. The likes of Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne all are world-class players. Martinez also has the likes of Eden Hazard, Axel Witsel and Youri Tielemans in his squad.

Team News:

Romelu Lukalu, on loan at Inter Milan from Chelsea, is struggling with a thigh injury and could miss out. Michy Batshuayi could lead the line for Belgium, with Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard behind him.

Canada

Canada are one of the underdogs at the 2src22 World Cup finals in Qatar, and no one really expects them to make a huge impact at the tournament. The North American side are playing in their first World Cup finals since 1986, and the players will be happy to be part of the grand occasion.

John Herdman’s side, though, deserve to be at the Qatar World Cup. They qualified for football’s biggest international tournament in style. Canada scored the most goals and conceded the fewest, as they topped the final section of qualification in the CONCACAF region ahead of Mexico and the USA.

Canada have been played in Group F along with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia. While they are expected to lose to Belgium and Croatia, they could pick up all three points against Morocco, and that will be a success in itself.

Team News:

Alphonso Davies has said that he is ready to start, but there are still doubts whether the Bayern Munich left-back will be fit enough for Canada for the match against Belgium. The left-back has a hamstring problem. Lille forward Jonathan David will lead the line for Canada.

Key Factors to Consider

Belgium play with a 3-4-2-1 formation.

This is Canada’s first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1986.

Belgium reached the semi-finals at the 2src18 World Cup finals.

Janny Sikazwe is the referee for the match.

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi, now at AC Milan, is not part of the Belgium squad.

Conclusion

Canada are no easy pushers and have some wonderful players. However, Belgium are far more experienced and have a much better squad. It is very likely that the European side will pick up all three points from the encounter.

