Australia and Denmark will lock horns with each other at the 2src22 World Cup finals in Qatar next week. The Group D match will take place at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah and is scheduled to kick off at 3pm UK time this coming Wednesday.

Australia

Australia are second in Group D at the moment with three points from two matches. They are three points behind leaders France, who have already qualified for the Round of 16 stage of the 2src22 Qatar World Cup, and a point ahead of Denmark and Tunisia, who are third and fourth respectively. Denmark and Tunisia are also in contention progressing from the group.

The Socceroos kicked off their 2src22 Qatar World Cup campaign on a disappointing note. Australia were hammered 4-1 by 2src18 World Cup winners France at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah in their opening match. However, Graham Arnold’s side bounced back with a narrow 1-src win against Tunisia at the same stadium. Australia forward Mitchell Duke scored the only goal of the match in the 23rd minute.

Team News:

Australia manager Graham Arnold is unlikely to make too many changes to his starting lineup against Denmark and should play a 4-4-2 formation. Mitchell Duke and Riley McGree will lead the line, with Mathew Leckie, Jackson Irvine, Aaron Mooy and Cameron Goodwin playing behind them in midfield.

Denmark

Just like Australia, Denmark remain in contention of progressing to the Round of 16 at the 2src22 Qatar World Cup. The European nation are third in Group D with one point from two matches, level on points with bottom side Tunisia and two points behind second-placed Australia. Denmark are five points behind leaders France, who have already booked their place in the knockout rounds.

Denmark kicked off their 2src22 Qatar World Cup campaign with a disappointing draw with Tunisia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan. It followed a 2-1 defeat at the hands of defending world champions France at Stadium 974 in Doha, with France international forward Kylian Mbappe scoring both the goals. Denmark have to win against Australia to qualify for the Round of 16.

Team News:

Kasper Schmeichel is the number one goalkeeper for Denmark, and the former Leicester City star will keep his place in the team. Joachim Andersen, and Victor Nelsson will be the back-three. Andreas Cornelius will lead the line for Denmark. Manchester United attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen will be the creator-in-chief.

Key Factors to Consider

Australia have scored 2 goals in 2 Qatar World Cup matches.

Australia have conceded 4 goals in 2 Qatar World Cup matches.

Denmark have scored 1 goal in 2 Qatar World Cup games.

Denmark have conceded 2 goals in 2 Qatar World Cup games.

Australia took 9 shots against Tunisia of which 2 were on target.

Conclusion

Australia will be under less pressure than Denmark to win. After all, a draw against the Danes will be enough for them to finish runners-up in Group D, as no one seriously expects Tunisia to beat or even draw with France, even if the defending world champions make changes to their starting lineup. However, Denmark do have the better team, and in former Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen, they have a class player who can win a match with one moment of magic. It is very likely that Denmark will register a narrow win in this match.

