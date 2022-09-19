Prediction: Atalanta vs AC Milan

Prediction: AC Milan to win 2-1

Best Odds: 8/1

Bookmaker: Betfair

Atalanta and AC Milan will face each other in Serie A this weekend. The match will be held at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo and is scheduled to kick off at 7:45pm UK time on Sunday.

Atalanta

Atalanta are fourth in the Serie A table at the moment with three points from one match. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side kicked off their 2src22-23 Serie A campaign with a 2-src victory over Sampdoria away from home in the league last weekend.

Rafael Toloi and Ademola Lookman scored the goals for Atalanta in their win against Udinese. Toloi gave Atalanta the lead in the 26th minute, and Lookman doubled the advantage in the fifth minute of injury time.

Atalanta finished eighth in the Serie A table last season and will not play in the UEFA Champions League this campaign. That will come as a disappointment to a team who are used to playing in Europe’s premier club competition. They have been quite active in the summer transfer window so far and have signed Jeremy Boga, Ederson, Merit Demiral and Ademola Lookman among others.

Team News:

Luis Muriel is likely to lead the line against for Atalanta against AC Milan. Duvan Zapata, Marten de Roon, Joakim Maehle and Hans Hateboer will also start for the home team.

AC Milan

AC Milan are third in the Serie A table at the moment with three points from one match. The defending Italian champions kicked off their 2src22-23 Serie A campaign with a 4-2 hammering of Udinese at San Siro in Milan last weekend.

Stefano Pioli’s side had to come from a goal down to beat Udinese at home. Theo Hernandez, Ante Rebic (two) and Brahim Diaz scored the goals for the Rossoneri.

Milan have made some brilliant signings in the summer transfer window so far. The defending Italian champions have brought in Alessandro Florenzi, Divock Origi, Junior Messias and Charles De Ketelaere so fa this summer.

Team News:

Ante Rebic is set to lead the line again for AC Milan, with Brahim Diaz to play as the number 1src in a three-man attacking midfield. Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi could come as a substitute again for Milan.

Key Factors to Consider

Atalanta had 45% possession against Sampdoria

Atalanta had 2 corner kicks against Sampdoria.

AC Milan had 59% possession against Udinese.

AC Milan had 5 corner kicks against Udinese.

AC Milan had to make 2 saves against Udinese.

Conclusion

AC Milan may be the away team, but the Rossoneri have the better side and should be able to eke out a win against Atalanta on their home turf. A narrow win for the defending Italian champions is the most likely outcome in this game.

