Pre-Order Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on PS Store and Play the PS4 Game Today – Push Square

Those of you who pre-order Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on the PS Store will be able to download and play the original PlayStation 4 version right now. This means you’ll have the opportunity to get started with the title on either of Sony’s flagship systems, before transferring your progress across to the Director’s Cut come 20th August.

Physical versions are also available to pre-order from select retailers, for those of you who want to own a boxed copy. Remember, if you’re planning to purchase the PS4 version, then you will need to pay an additional fee to upgrade to the PS5 edition at a later date – there is no free path available here, which is another unfortunate example of Sony nickel-and-diming its loyal fans.