Pray for children in bandits’ hands – Shehu Sani urges Nigerians

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th National Assembly, has called on Nigerians to remember the abducted schoolchildren.

bioreports recalls that armed men, suspected to be bandits, raided some schools in the North, particularly Kaduna State, where over hundreds of students were kidnapped.

Reacting to the developments, the former lawmaker expressed disappointment in the activities of the criminal elements who have converted crimes to ‘business’.

Shehu Sani made the remark on Tuesday via a post on his official Facebook page.

The post reads, “While your children woke up today in peace and now in their schools,the children of some are in the hands of bandits and terrorists.

“Let’s pray and keep in mind the children of the Bethel Baptist High School Kaduna, the Islamic school pupils of Tegina, Niger State; the students of the FGC Yauri, Kebbi State; and those of the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Zaria”

