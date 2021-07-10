Powerful storm causes widespread damage across St. Louis region – STLtoday.com

Girl, 12, dies when swept away by floodwaters following powerful St. Louis-area storm
Search and rescue crews use a camera to check drains near Interstate 70 and Airflight Drive where a 12-year-old girl went missing after the car she was in was caught in floodwaters early Saturday, July 10, 2021. The girl’s body was found hours later by searchers. Photo by Daniel Shular of the Post-Dispatch, dshular@post-dispatch.com
Kirkwood City Electric Department worker David Moore, right, takes a piece of an electrical pole from Brendan Kelly, left, that was damaged in a storm over night on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Kirkwood. Throughout the city of Kirkwood crews moved debris from roads and tried to restore power to residents. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
Trees downed by high winds smashed a car parked along the north side of Tower Grove Park, after overnight storms in the Southwest Garden neighborhood of St. Louis, which was left with a power outage, shown Saturday morning, July 10, 2021. A neighborhood resident said that during the storm it felt like her roof was being lifted off. Photo by Michael Hamtil, mhamtil@post-dispatch.com
Neighbors marvel at a massive tree that was brought down by high winds on a street just west of Tower Grove Park, after overnight storms in the Southwest Garden neighborhood of St. Louis, which was left without power on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The property owner, Dr. Heidi Sandige, second from right, came home to the damage after working overnight. “This was a beautiful tree. Probably the oldest tree in the neighborhood except for the Botanical Garden. It was a draw for the property,” she said. Photo by Michael Hamtil, mhamtil@post-dispatch.com
Kirkwood City Streets Department worker Larry Pirtle uses the bucket of a bulldozer to break off damaged limbs from a tree after an overnight storm in Kirkwood on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Throughout the city of Kirkwood crews moved debris from roads and tried to restore power to residents. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com
UPDATED at 12:45 p.m. Saturday with authorities reporting the death of a 12-year-old child.
ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old child was killed Saturday when she was swept away by floodwaters following a powerful storm that caused broad damage in the St. Louis region.
The storm early Saturday knocked down trees and utility lines, and public safety officials were warning of more damage that may come with another round of severe weather later in the day.
The 12-year-old girl was in a car traveling east on Interstate 70 near St. Louis Lambert International Airport about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley. The car was caught in a current when the driver attempted to make a U-turn and navigate Airflight Drive.
The car was swept into a large concrete storm drain, Wheetley said. Two children and the woman driving the car were able to exit safely, he said. But the 12-year-old was swept into the storm drain as she attempted to get out of the car.
The body of the child was found hours later by searchers. She was identified by Wheetley as Alyeya Carter.
It wasn’t clear if the other three in the car were hurt, he said.
Several other vehicles attempted to drive through the floodwaters and were stalled, Wheetley said. No Missouri highways were flooded as of 10 a.m.
Ameren Missouri reported there were more than 40,000 customers without power about 9 a.m. The utility said power to some customers may not be restored for 48 hours because of the extent of the damage and the forecast for additional storms later.
Many people woke to fallen trees and limbs that had damaged homes and cars, and blocked roadways across the region.
Officials in Clayton issued an advisory telling people to use caution when traveling in the city because of the number of trees and limbs that had fallen.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jared Maples said scattered thunderstorms are expected Saturday afternoon into the evening, but they’re not expected to be as strong as what the region saw earlier.
But thunderstorms later could still bring wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-size hail, he said.
Roughly 1 to 2 inches of rain was recorded in most places in the metro area overnight, Maples said. Some places may have received more.
Another inch or more can be expected later Saturday. The latest line of storms moving through the area was south of I-70, Maples said, and will continue to move south. The region was under a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.
The National Weather Service also issued a flash flood watch through Sunday morning, explaining that the likeliest chance of flooding could be north of I-70.
Gusts early Saturday reached up to 70 mph, according to Kevin Anders, vice president of operations at Ameren Missouri.
At the height of the outage, 56,000 people were without power. St. Louis city and county were the areas most affected, with Maryland Heights, Overland and Creve Coeur getting hit hardest.
Electrical supply from Ameren’s energy centers is not an issue, Anders said. He knew of at least five downed power poles and said fixing power line infrastructure is the big task for crews Saturday.
Ameren had 300 people working and called in additional workers from neighboring utilities to speed the process, Anders said.
The Tower Grove farmers’ market in St. Louis was cancelled because of what officials said was “extensive” damage to the park.
A large limb fell on preschool equipment at Kirkwood United Methodist Church in Kirkwood.
A car was crushed by a tree in the Southwest Garden neighborhood of St. Louis.
St. Louis fire officials reported that the steeple at Centenary United Methodist Church collapsed. The church is downtown near the intersection of Pine Street and North 15th Street. Debris fell onto the streets and parking lots below. No injuries were reported.
