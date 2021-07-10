Powerful storm causes widespread damage across St. Louis region – STLtoday.com



Webster Groves public works employees were called in before dawn to clear fallen trees that covered roads throughout the area following early morning storms on Saturday, July 10, 2021. This oak blocked Forest Green Drive at Grant Road. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com











Search and rescue crews use a camera to check drains near Interstate 70 and Airflight Drive where a 12-year-old girl went missing after the car she was in was caught in floodwaters early Saturday, July 10, 2021. The girl’s body was found hours later by searchers. Photo by Daniel Shular of the Post-Dispatch, dshular@post-dispatch.com











Kirkwood City Electric Department worker David Moore, right, takes a piece of an electrical pole from Brendan Kelly, left, that was damaged in a storm over night on Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Kirkwood. Throughout the city of Kirkwood crews moved debris from roads and tried to restore power to residents. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com











Trees downed by high winds smashed a car parked along the north side of Tower Grove Park, after overnight storms in the Southwest Garden neighborhood of St. Louis, which was left with a power outage, shown Saturday morning, July 10, 2021. A neighborhood resident said that during the storm it felt like her roof was being lifted off. Photo by Michael Hamtil, mhamtil@post-dispatch.com











Neighbors marvel at a massive tree that was brought down by high winds on a street just west of Tower Grove Park, after overnight storms in the Southwest Garden neighborhood of St. Louis, which was left without power on Saturday, July 10, 2021. The property owner, Dr. Heidi Sandige, second from right, came home to the damage after working overnight. “This was a beautiful tree. Probably the oldest tree in the neighborhood except for the Botanical Garden. It was a draw for the property,” she said. Photo by Michael Hamtil, mhamtil@post-dispatch.com











A downed power line and pole snapped in half are seen in a neighborhood without power just west of Tower Grove Park, after overnight storms in the Southwest Garden area of St. Louis, on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Photo by Michael Hamtil, mhamtil@post-dispatch.com











A tree limb damaged preschool playground equipment at Kirkwood United Methodist Church at Clay and Washington avenues in Kirkwood when heavy winds moved through the region early Saturday, July 10, 2021. Photo by Kim Bell, kbell@post-dispatch.com











Kirkwood City Streets Department worker Larry Pirtle uses the bucket of a bulldozer to break off damaged limbs from a tree after an overnight storm in Kirkwood on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Throughout the city of Kirkwood crews moved debris from roads and tried to restore power to residents. Photo by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com

UPDATED at 12:45 p.m. Saturday with authorities reporting the death of a 12-year-old child.

ST. LOUIS — A 12-year-old child was killed Saturday when she was swept away by floodwaters following a powerful storm that caused broad damage in the St. Louis region.

The storm early Saturday knocked down trees and utility lines, and public safety officials were warning of more damage that may come with another round of severe weather later in the day.

The 12-year-old girl was in a car traveling east on Interstate 70 near St. Louis Lambert International Airport about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Missouri Highway Patrol Cpl. Juston Wheetley. The car was caught in a current when the driver attempted to make a U-turn and navigate Airflight Drive.

The car was swept into a large concrete storm drain, Wheetley said. Two children and the woman driving the car were able to exit safely, he said. But the 12-year-old was swept into the storm drain as she attempted to get out of the car.

The body of the child was found hours later by searchers. She was identified by Wheetley as Alyeya Carter.

It wasn’t clear if the other three in the car were hurt, he said.

Several other vehicles attempted to drive through the floodwaters and were stalled, Wheetley said. No Missouri highways were flooded as of 10 a.m.