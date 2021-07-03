Power Must Shift To The South – Shettima

After the expiration of the second 4-year term of the Buhari administration, the South should be supported to produce the next president of the country.

This was the position of a former Borno State Governor, and current senator representing Borno Central, Kashim Shettima.

The former governor said this at a public presentation of a book, titled: “Standing For The Truth With Courage,” written by Prof. Emeritus Njidda Mamadu Gadzama, the chairman, TETfund Research and Development Standing Committee in Abuja on Friday.

He maintained that it is the turn of the South to produce the next president of the country while expressing his belief in equity, fairness, and justice.

Shettima said, “I believe in equity, justice, and fairness, after power has resided in the North for eight years, there is a need for a power shift to the South.”

He further condemned the secessionist agitations going on in some parts of the country, saying what the country needed was unity among its various diverse groups.