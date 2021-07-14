powell-says-fed-still-expects-inflation-to-ease

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank wouldn’t hesitate to raise interest rates to keep inflation under control but repeatedly emphasized he still expects price pressures to ease later this year.

Inflation “has been higher than we’ve expected and a little bit more persistent,” Mr. Powell said in a semiannual report Wednesday to House lawmakers. His appearance came a day after the government reported the fastest monthly rise in consumer prices in 13 years, largely because of special factors including a semiconductor shortage that is reducing the supply of autos.

Pandemic-related bottlenecks and other supply constraints created “just the perfect storm of high demand and low supply” that led to rapid price increases for certain goods and services, he said. Higher inflation readings “should partially reverse as the effects of the bottlenecks unwind.”

While Mr. Powell’s remarks amounted to a reaffirmation of his view that inflation is likely to be temporary, even in light of Tuesday’s report, he acknowledged more explicitly that the Fed could turn out to be wrong in its inflation forecasts.

Mr. Powell also indicated he wasn’t in a hurry to start paring the Fed’s monthly purchases of $120 billion in Treasury or mortgage securities. Several Fed bank presidents have indicated they are eager to start shrinking those purchases. Other senior Fed officials have suggested the central bank shouldn’t be in a rush.