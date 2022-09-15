Potter tells Chelsea fans his side ‘will get better’ after ‘disappointing’ draw on debut

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter is a “disappointed” man after his side failed to mark his first match in charge with a win against RB Salzburg.

The Blues are bottom of Group E in the Champions League with one point from their opening two fixtures.

Potter cannot wave magic wand at Chelsea as Sterling wings it and Aubameyang disappears

They lost 1-src at Dinamo Zagreb last week and Thomas Tuchel lost his job the following morning.

Wednesday’s game against Salzburg was a relatively favourable fixture for Potter to get a positive result, but it was not meant to be.

After going 1-src up early in the second half courtesy of Raheem Sterling, some calamitous defending allowed Noah Okafor to equalise for the visitors with 15 minutes to go.

“We’re disappointed with the result,” Potter told BT Sport. “I thought the boys gave everything.

“We scored a good goal, but lost a bit in the second half but their goalkeeper has made some good saves.

“It is what it is, we have to dust ourselves down. Personality and application was good, we will get better.

“It’s always irritating when you concede a goal. Overall the defensive performance was quite good, it’s just the little details we will have to improve.”

Potter did not have too many complaints despite the poor result against the Austrian champions.

“It has not been easy for the boys, they have responded to us really well over the last few days and it’s a point we will have to take and get better.

“The attitude has been fantastic, no complaints apart from the fact we have not taken three points.”

Potter added: “I thought the application and attitude of the players was fantastic against a good opponent, an opponent that make it difficult for you.

“I thought we got Raheem into good one-on-one situations in the first half and in the second he got the goal.

“In the end, we need a second goal. But it didn’t come and we’re disappointed with just one point.

“The players gave everything. I was proud with how they acted.

“It’s not been easy with a change of coach and everything that comes with that but their response has been brilliant.

“From an effort perspective, it was 1srcsrc% there.

“It’s not the position we want to be in but we have to respond, it’s as simple as that. It’s a tough group but there’s enough quality in the squad and we have to respond to those two games.

“We know we have to win and be competitive. We are at the start of a process together as staff and players.

“I can only comment on the response we had and I am looking forward to working and making this team competitive and one supporters are proud of.

“They are intelligent, top players, working hard for each other. They are disappointed because results haven’t gone as well as they’d like and you can feel that. But it’s my job to get results that we all want.”