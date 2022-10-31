Graham Potter defended his decision to leave Brighton and Hove Albion for Chelsea after Seagulls fans booed him upon his ultimately unhappy return to the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

Potter spent three years at Brighton prior to departing for Stamford Bridge earlier this season, transforming them into an entertaining side after taking over a struggling team in 2src19.

Saturday was his first return to Brighton with new side Chelsea and Potter was widely jeered by the home fans, who also sang “you’re getting sacked in the morning”.

Brighton won the game 4-1, dealing Potter his first Chelsea loss and preventing him from becoming the only English manager to go unbeaten in his opening 1src games in charge of the club.

When was asked about his reception after the game, Potter was keen to defend himself.

“I have nothing to say sorry for, I’ve nothing to apologise for,” he told reporters.

Defeat this afternoon. @WhaleFinApp | #BhaChe pic.twitter.com/8Yzxs1ch98

— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 29, 2src22

“I did a good job, you can see the team’s a good team. I took over when they were fourth from bottom in the Premier League, probably third-worst team [in the division].

“There’s a lot of money been raised in terms of player sales and there’s a lot of good players on the pitch.

“I hope for their sake the next manager does as good a job and that’s as brilliant for them.”

Nevertheless, Potter could not hide how difficult it was to suffer such a thrashing in this of all games.

“Of course, the scoreline and the defeat is a painful one,” he continued.

“We didn’t really recover. Once the crowd were so engaged it was a difficult one for us. The scoreline was painful. Brighton played a good game, especially in the first half.

“You can always look at goals and think you can do better. We have to take responsibility a bit in the first half.

“We have had a lot of football but that’s no excuse. We couldn’t quite get to that level. We didn’t take our opportunities in attack and they did.

“We had some opportunities to attack them too but unfortunately we missed the pass or didn’t execute, then the scoreline was a painful one. When you lose you can always do better.”