Potential Donkey Kong Construction Sighted At Super Nintendo World – Screen Rant

Visitors at Universal Studios Japan’s Super Nintendo World spotted construction progress for what could potentially become a Donkey-Kong-themed portion of the park. Super Nintendo World has gone through various ups and downs since its opening this past March, having dealt with delays and temporary closings due to COVID-19.

Rumors that a Super Nintendo World would include a Donkey Kong area have been swirling for a while, with some being traced back a few months before the theme park’s grand opening. In December – after a datamine of the Universal Studios Super Mario World mobile app revealed stickers of Donkey Kong Country characters and paraphernalia – expectations that Super Nintendo World would have a Donkey Kong expansion were already underway. Visitors have yet to see a Donkey Kong portion of the park even after Super Nintendo World’s official opening, and Universal Studios Japan hasn’t publicly mentioned any such plans. But recent developments suggest construction of such an area could be happening.

Super Nintendo World visitors recently spotted a suggestive jungle-themed backdrop in an off-limits part of the park that was undergoing construction. Twitter user Hibirobo_Disney (via Video Games Chronicle) posted a series of photos revealing the area’s scaffolding, construction cranes, and colorful backdrop. The backdrop can be most closely associated with Donkey Kong’s aesthetic, seeing as its scenery shows four layers of tropical-looking trees in different shades of green.

This recent post comes as a reply to a tweet made earlier this month by another visitor, PUSJJJJ, who uploaded photos showing an assembled structure they theorized could be home to a new Donkey Kong rollercoaster ride. Witnesses to the ongoing construction suspect the new track could be home to a Donkey Kong mine cart ride, a recognizable part of the gameplay in a handful of the franchise’s titles like Donkey Kong Country and Donkey Kong 64. That being said, fans looking forward to a potential Donkey-Kong-themed rollercoaster and area in Super Nintendo World shouldn’t speak too soon – Universal Studios Japan has yet to officially confirm these theories.

Donkey Kong has been a Super Mario character since the franchise’s inception. That fact alone should indicate why a Donkey Kong portion of Super Nintendo World would be both a fitting and exciting expansion. With a recent leak claiming Nintendo will release a brand new Donkey Kong 2D platformer at some point next year, an accompanying Donkey Kong area at Super Nintendo World is even more apt. Between these two options, it’s hopeful that Donkey Kong fans will see more of the beloved gorilla in the near future.

Next: Donkey Kong Was Never Mario’s Enemy, It Was Cranky Kong

Sources: PUSJJJJ/Twitter, Hibirobo_Disney/Twitter, Video Games Chronicle

Suicide Squad 2: Every Character Who Didn’t Return For The Sequel (& Why)

About The Author