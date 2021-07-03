pot-lover-seth-rogen-nails-absurdity-of-sha’carri-richardson’s-olympics-suspension

Actor Seth Rogen made a joke about his own penchant for pot as he joined the chorus of support for 21-year-old U.S. track star Sha’Carri Richardson, who will now miss the 100-meter sprint at the Tokyo Olympics following a positive marijuana test.

“The notion that weed is a problematic ‘drug’ is rooted in racism,” Rogen began in a post on Twitter tweeted Friday. “It’s insane that Team USA would disqualify one of this country’s most talented athletes over thinking that’s rooted in hatred. It’s something they should be ashamed of.”

“Also if weed made you fast, I’d be FloJo,” he added, referencing the late 1980s U.S. track legend Florence Joyner, who still holds the female world record in both the 100- and 200-meter events.

Elected officials, celebrities and other sports stars made similar points:

Richardson tested positive for marijuana at the U.S. Olympic trials in Oregon last month, invalidating her victory in the 100-meter sprint.

Under World Anti-Doping Agency rules, marijuana is banned during competitions. Richardson accepted a 30-day suspension and may still be able to run in the 4×100-meter relay in Tokyo.

Richardson apologized on NBC’s “Today” show Friday, explaining she’d used the drug before the trials after learning from a reporter about the death of her biological mother.

