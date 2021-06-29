post-lockdown-paris?-think-youth-and-sex.

PARIS — Everyone was so hungry for togetherness, after a year of serial lockdowns, that Paris last week seemed on the verge of exploding. Corner bars were packed, both inside and out, and so were the open-air bars on the banks of the Seine, the thump of house music reverberating against mossed stone walls. The ambient sound was of people shedding pent-up fear and anxiety with laughter and dancing.

Drinking seemed to help. Soon after President Emmanuel Macron eased restrictions on social gatherings and masking, the vase-shaped trash receptacles in the gardens of the Palais-Royal were so overflowing with Heineken empties and spent Champagne magnums that they resembled some kind of queer Parisian bouquet.

It was against this backdrop that fashion’s so-called system stirred to life again, with a few designers venturing out of their digital caves to mount live shows that instantaneously attracted hordes of young pretties of either — or any — gender disporting themselves in their glad rags.

We all know that a lot of people spent the last year dreaming about what they’d wear when they could dress up again. From the perspective of this observer, their efforts were as, if not more, exciting to observe than a lot of what was presented on video or live on runways.